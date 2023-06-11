If there’s one thing 50 Cent knows how to do best, it’s getting to the bag and making big business deals!
The successful rapper turned businessman recently sat down with Vulture. He gave insight into the rise of his popular television series and the difficulties he faced within Hollywood.
During his hunt to find a home network for his hit show Power, he ran into a lot of no’s from heavy hitters such as HBO, Hulu, Paramount, and Showtime.
“We went to all these organizations in the early stages,” he explained. “They probably had something else they felt was similar, or it wasn’t what they was looking for. I’m sure now they wish they didn’t pass on it.”
Once it was a go with STARZ, and they decided to take a chance on the show, it took off. They quickly discovered that “Power” was a great investment and became its biggest show, accomplishing record-breaking feats.
Despite record-breaking numbers and five-star reviews, 50 Cent still ran into issues when it was time to renegotiate his contract.
“Every two years, it felt like we was auditioning for a major carrier,” the New York native said. “It’s time to renegotiate, and it would be an issue. So for me at that point, really what it is, is racism. Because the project is a success, but the platforms are not necessarily acknowledging things that have diversity connected to them. I’m outperforming a lot of the shows that they had in the award-show ceremony, and they’re not putting the work in the awards show, even to watch it lose.”
Jumping into the Hollywood arena wasn’t an easy venture for 50 Cent. It actually took money out of his pocket when he decided to leave music to pursue the television industry.
Check out 50 Cent explaining the funny money Starz paid him for triple duty on Power after the flip!
50 Cent Claims Starz Underpaid Him For Producing, Acting, And Recording Music For Power: “I Get Paid More To Go To The Nightclub And Wave”
50 revealed that his time, effort, and energy weren’t reflected properly in his paycheck. The lowball payment would never fly for a star at his level in the music industry.
“There’s no one that could come and tell me to take $17,000 to act and executive produce and make music,” he said. “I gave them the theme song for ‘Power.’ I gave them the things that connected, hopefully, in a different way for it. You see what I’m saying? All those things for $17,000 per episode? I get paid more to go to the nightclub and wave.”
However, 50 didn’t let the adversity and double standards stop his vision for the success of the show. He does, however, wish he wouldn’t have gone into business with the network.
Due to not being on the same page as STARZ, 50 Cent decided to take his talents to FOX once his STARZ deal expired in September 2022.
“I am excited to formalize a partnership with Michael Thorn and FOX that will allow G-Unit Film & Television to focus on putting multiple series on FOX, a perfect broadcast destination for G-Unit Film & Television content while our premium, streaming, scripted, and non-scripted slates continue to grow in all directions.”
50 Cent has expanded Power into many spinoffs and crossovers that currently air on STARZ right now. There’s no word on what new shows he plans on creating for FOX. If they’re anything like Power and BMF, then we’re sure it’ll be a hit.
Are you excited about 50 Cent’s new partnership with FOX? Let us know below!
Continue Slideshow
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
So Sad: New Details About Jacky Oh's Plastic Surgeon Dr. Zach Reveal Previous Malpractice Complaints From Patients
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
So Sad: DC Young Fly's Longtime Love Ms Jacky Oh Dies At 32
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
First-Class F*ck Around & Find Out: Chika Addresses Baby-Bashing Backlash After Rant Calling Zonnique Pullins' Daughter A 'Bastard'
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.