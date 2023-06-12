Bossip Video

A vegan restauranteur and meat mogul sounds like an odd couple, but for Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks CEO Derrick Hayes, it’s a marital match made in heaven.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, June 10, in a lavish wedding at the St. Regis in Atlanta, Georgia. It was almost exactly three years after their whirlwind romance began when they met on June 8, 2o20. Fast forward two years, and Hayes put a ring on it in June 2022 at Essence Fest. After finding her Prince Charming, Cole told PEOPLE the big day was a “fairytale.”

“It’s a fairytale, a Cinderella wedding. Just the other day, my mother saw me in my dress for the first time, and I never thought I would see myself in a wedding dress. It’s a dream come true because I’m doing something that no one in my family has ever done,” Cole said. “To be the first to have a wedding is a big deal. I’m breaking generational patterns and creating a new one.”

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard set the tone with praise and worship before Cole walked down the aisle to a special rendition of “Looks Like We Made It.”

The glowing bride glittered in a “masterpiece” custom-made for her by Milano di Rouge. This was the first wedding dress the premium lifestyle brand created, according to founder Milan Harris.

It took four months to design the strapless mermaid gown with a plunging sweetheart neckline. The construction featured Alencon beaded lace layered over beaded mesh silk, six layers of tulle in the skirt, and hand-sewn rhinestones. A Cathedral-style train and veil completed the princess bride look.

Hayes was beaming as he strutted to the altar in a custom mauve Miguel Wilson tuxedo.

“Becoming husband and wife means everything to me because I can finally share myself with someone and become a union. I’m looking forward to it because it allows me to raise my kids in an environment I want to see them in. I believe everyone wants to be happy, and I’m seeing that true happiness come into my life,” Hayes said.

Pinky Cole And Derrick Hayes’ Wedding And Reception Were A Luxurious Take On Pretty In Pink

It wasn’t just the bride blushing for this special occasion. From the stunning flowers to the decor, it’s only fitting that you had to think pink for Pinky. The ceremony’s colors were mauve, blush, ivory, and gold.

Of course, the lovebirds’ food empires catered for the reception with food for both meat lovers and vegans. For dessert, they went over the top with two cakes. One was a traditional five-tier ombre cake with cascading crystals by K&J’s Elegant Pastries. The St. Regis also created a vegan coconut and Malibu rum syrup cake with pineapple, strawberry foam, mango compote and mango mousse.

The 300-person ceremony was a star-studded affair. Doug E. Fresh, Jeezy & Jeannie Mai, Richelieu Dennis, Essence Magazine President Caroline Wanga, and Naturi Naughton attended the celebration.

In addition to Hayes’ daughters from a previous relationship, Denver, 7, and Dallas, 9, the couple shares a 1-year-old daughter D Ella and 11-month-old Derrick Jr.

“This wedding is a dream come true. It will be a day of love for so many,” Hayes said.

Congratulations to the happy couple, Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes!