Heyyy Puddin

K. Michelle officially entered her Country Music era at CMA Fest 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee where she performed as her alter-ego Puddin for a supportive crowd at the Dr. Pepper Amp stage this past weekend.

The “V.S.O.P.” singer (who hails from Memphis, Tennessee) finally made the bold leap after years of expressing her desire to drop a Country album.

K Michelle paid tribute to the legend Tina turner yesterday at the CMA fest puddin us about to take the country music worked by storm #Kmichelle @kmichelle #Tinaturner pic.twitter.com/CRt8Wkeb5j — K.Michelle (@Kmichelleblog) June 12, 2023

Back in April, K. Michelle linked up with Country music star Justin Champagne for dreamy duet “Country Love Song” that signaled the beginning of her Kountry Michelle rollout.

Fast-forward to CMA Fest where she had a timeee performing as Puddin who’s sure to make a splash in the Country music world.

With her final R&B album (“I’m The Problem”) and tour in the can, it sure looks like she’s ready to serve her fans a heaping helping of Puddin.

“A little bit of my kick a** day! I’ll post my 2 performances, but first I must sleep before my other performance tomorrow! Just know dreams really come true and God will make room for you gift. Thank you @cma @essence @theshaderoom and @abc(who’s next) 🙏🏽❤️” she wrote under a post on her Instagram page.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she opened up about her intriguing move to Country music.

“The people around me convinced me that it was time to live,” she said about moving back to Tennessee in 2021. “I just had been feeling so empty. I moved to Nashville, and it was the best experience of my life. I could live my life and it’s right up the street from my parents.” “I’m a new artist in Country, so it’s sort of like starting over,” added the versatile singer who revealed that she worked with Country stars Morgan Wallen and Brittney Spencer on her upcoming Puddin debut.

While hard-launching Puddin she also made time to perform at the Black Excellence brunch.

Based on pictures from the classy affair, she was in good company that included Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Dr. Gilman Whiting, the newest Bachelorette Charity Lawson, and more.

Are you feeling K. Michelle’s ‘Puddin’ era? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter over her CMA Fest appearance on the flip.