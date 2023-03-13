A SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS stunner recently celebrated Black Excellence at an Oscars weekend brunch.

On Saturday, March 11 at The Gathering Spot L.A., Meagan Good hosted a SHAZAM! Fury of The Gods brunch in partnership with the Black Excellence Brunch series.

The DC actress participated in a Q&A style conversation with journalist Gia Peppers where the two celebrated black excellence and women empowerment.

A press release reports that guests were treated to a full-course brunch and Shazam! themed cocktails during the ritzy affair.

Notable attendees included Black Excellence Brunch creator Trell Thomas,

Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem),

Anthony Hill (Grey’s Anatomy),

Crystal Renee Hayslett (Zatima),

Sistas stars/engaged couple KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black,

Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box),

Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers,

choreographer Ashley Everett, and more.

See more Black Excellence Brunch pics on the flip.