Bossip Video
1 of 3

A SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS stunner recently celebrated Black Excellence at an Oscars weekend brunch.

On Saturday, March 11 at The Gathering Spot L.A., Meagan Good hosted a SHAZAM! Fury of The Gods brunch in partnership with the Black Excellence Brunch series.

Black Excellence Brunch: Meagan Good

Source: Kai Byrd / Kai Byrd

The DC actress participated in a Q&A style conversation with journalist Gia Peppers where the two celebrated black excellence and women empowerment.

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

A press release reports that guests were treated to a full-course brunch and Shazam! themed cocktails during the ritzy affair.

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Notable attendees included Black Excellence Brunch creator Trell Thomas,

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem),

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Anthony Hill (Grey’s Anatomy),

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Crystal Renee Hayslett (Zatima),

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Sistas stars/engaged couple KJ Smith And Skyh Alvester Black,

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd / Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd / Kai Byrd

 

Rel Howery (Get Out, Bird Box),

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, Claire Sulmers,

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

choreographer Ashley Everett, and more.

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

 

See more Black Excellence Brunch pics on the flip.

Meagan Good Talks SHAZAM! At The Black Excellence Brunch

In case you’re unaware, Meagan Good is starring in New Line Cinema’s forthcoming SHAZAM! film, something she discussed with Gia Peppers at the Black Excellence Brunch.

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

The movie continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos.

But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

 

 

Will YOU be watching SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS?

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

SHAZAM! Black Excellence Brunch w/ Meagan Good and Friends at The Gathering Spot

Source: Kai Byrd

 

See more Black Excellence Brunch pics below.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Black Girl Magic
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.