They Cloned Tyrone!

After months of growing anticipation, the trailer for Netfix’s Blaxploitation Sci-Fi Comedy They Cloned Tyrone finally hit the ‘net and delivered some stranger thangs as the streaming giant’s latest buzzy original film.

According to an official synopsis, “a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Peep the trippy trailer below:





“There’s something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh,” said Boyega in an interview with EW. “Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s***. It didn’t matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I’m just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that.”

Directed by Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone also stars David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Tamberla Perry, Eric Robinson Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland.

“I think it’s a new creative direction,” Boyega continued. “There’s been a lot of talk right now about big studio projects and wanting more nuanced stories, going back to those dramas and comedies that we miss, especially during the heyday of Black cinema. I think this is a cool representation of that, with really funny moments.”

In celebration of the upcoming film, Netflix partnered with southern car culture influencer and Donk icon Sage “Donkmaster” Thomas who designed a one-of-a-kind classic old school donk reflecting the spirit and style of They Cloned Tyrone.

The Tyrone donk (provided by comedian/media personality Karlous Miller from 85 South Media and Wild ‘N Out) features a cutting-edge entertainment system, 26-inch Rucci wheels, and a 32-inch TV in trunk guaranteeing a dope experience.

They Called Tyrone premieres exclusively on Netflix July 21, 2023.