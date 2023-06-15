Bossip Video

Stephen A. Smith is offering his take on Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless’ last show together and praising how they ended their 7-year run on Undispited.

This week Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s seven-year run as co-hosts on FS1’s UNDISPUTED came to an end. After a few intense flare-ups on live TV, we all saw this coming including Stephen A. Smith.

Regardless of the previous tension between the two hosts, the last episode was very professional, and when Shannon Sharpe said his goodbyes, he and Skip exchanged emotional pleasantries which shocked many people watching.

Of course, social media awaited Stephen A. Smith’s take on the farewell show and he delivered within 24 hours. On his podcast, Smith gave props to both Shannon and Skip for nailing the exit despite personal differences.

He admitted however that he was surprised by how emotional things got between the two given the past few months between the co-hosts.

“I’ll confess I was a bit surprised,” Smith revealed. “I was surprised at the tears. I was surprised at the emotion. I’m quite sure some people out there thought it was fake as hell. I don’t feel that way. I know Shannon Sharpe a little bit. I know Skip Bayless very well. Everybody on the planet associated with the world of sports knows how far back Skip Bayless and I go with one another. And to be honest with you, I was really proud at the way they ended their time together.”

Smith said he hadn’t spoken to Skip or Shannon but has been around long enough to know an abrupt departure in their business is unusual. According to Smith, there have to be some hard feelings for the show to end the day after the NBA finals.

“But I gotta tell you, it could not have been handled any better by Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless,” Smith said. “When you depart in the world of business, that’s how you do it. I’ve departed a few places. I haven’t said much but I damn sure didn’t do it that well.” Stephen A. also gave insight into his relationship with Skip Bayless and admits he doesn’t know exactly what happened with Shannon but he can probably relate. “Shannon brought up all the great points that he should have brought up, because it’s true, and there’s nobody on the planet that can relate to what Shannon Sharpe had to say to Skip Bayless better than me — and that is that Skip Bayless gave him the chance. Shannon Sharpe is never a part of ‘Undisputed’ if it’s not for Skip Bayless.”

Stephen A. switched it up afterward giving Skip his props for consistently giving African-Americans big opportunities. He went on to crown Shannon Sharpe a force in the sports talk show world that will definitely be back on TV sooner rather than later.