The feds busted Lil Boosie the same way Ja Morant went down, flashing a gun on Instagram Live. Now he’s reportedly selling his Rolls-Royce SUV on social media to cover his legal fees.

The “One of Them Days Again” rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 14 seeking $240K in cold hard cash for his English-made whip.

“240k CASH DM ME AND SEND ME CONTACT IF INTERESTED,” he wrote asking the ballers who could afford the vehicle to DM him.

Fans Sound Off About Boosie Flipping His Whip For $240K On Instagram

Cops arrested the Louisiana legend hours before he began to advertise the sale of his Rolls. The Instagram equivalent of a yard sale sparked a debate about the rapper’s current finances.

One of his fans commented, “The fact that people ASSUME someone is broke because they selling their car is crazy” and another added, “At least he has assets to sell half of y’all broke and will be sitting in jail boosie is a smart man he can get another rolls Royce”.

Another commenter noted, “He trying to get back home to his kids .. Boosie one of the realest in the game . Y’all act like y’all ain’t never struggle before . He can get another car.”

Someone else wrote, “BOOSIE JUST TOLD US 5 DAYS AGO THESE CARS AND FLASHY S— WILL BE YOUR DOWN FALL, I WOULD MUCH RATHER SELL SOME CARS I DONT NEED AND SAVE MY CASH AND LAND ASSETS. YOU CAN BUY ANOTHER CAR, BUT RIGHT NOW IF I WAS BOOSIE, IM MAKING SURE I KEEP ALL THE CASH I CAN FOR MY KIDS 1ST AND FOREMOST AND MAY THE LORD SEE ME HOME.”

Just two weeks back, TMZ asked Boosie about rappers who choose to sell their luxury vehicles. The reporter said, “Cardi B. is cashing in her luxury cars because they’re just collecting dust. Do you think rappers buy too many cars? Do you think you buy too many cars?”

The entertainer responded, “I sold all my cars damn near.”

Apparently, the Rolls were one of the whips that remained in his arsenal. He posted a carousel of photos of the white vehicle with dark-tinted windows to attract purchasers.

See how the feds caught Boosie slipping on Instagram and details about his latest arrest after the flip!

It Was All Good Just An Hour Ago: ATF Busts Boosie At Courthouse After Dropped Gun Charge For Tool-Toting On IG

San Diego prosecutors dismissed Boosie Badazz’s gun case earlier this week. The fade-wearing father didn’t even get to celebrate before another arrest outside the courthouse. The feds pulled up on him immediately.

According to TMZ, ATF agents arrested Boosie for possession of a weapon by a felon. They basically spun the block with the same kind of charge the local D.A. just dropped.

Court documents revealed that cops discovered Boosie’s illegal gun possession from seeing it on Instagram Live. It’s hard to miss the loaded Glock 9mm tucked into his red jeans. When San Diego PD pulled him over, they recovered the loaded weapon seen on the Live.

Following his arrest, Boosie — born Torrence Hatch Jr.— tweeted, “I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids, I’m sorry and I love y’all forever.”

Big Boosie was filming a music video in San Diego in early May alongside local rapper Bully Three when he was originally arrested.

“I can’t keep going through this though, bro,” he told cops after being arrested, “I just can’t, bro. I don’t do no wrong. I gotta go to y’all superiors and file charges, man. It’s harassment. It’s every day. I moved to the country to fu—– live, bro. I did six years on my back.”

Boosie faces four charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.

The Nola native was later released on bond. During his May 6 performance in San Diego, the 40-year-old led fans in a chant, “f— San Diego police.” He featured a video clip showing audience members holding their middle fingers up.

Boosie then boldly told local law enforcement, “Suck my d— you bit—-.”

The entertainer’s San Diego arrest came just days after Boosie announced beating cancer. He battled the disease for eight years.

We wish the Rap Snacks rapper luck in securing a buyer for his ride and returning home to his fifty-‘leven children.

