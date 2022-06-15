Bossip Video

Lil Boosie gets emotional while paying tribute to rapper Trouble during his funeral, revealing that he cried after hearing the news.

At the very start of June, Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed during a home invasion in Georgia. The suspected shooter has since turned himself in after a short manhunt.

Trouble’s passing comes after the city of Atlanta has already endured so much. A funeral service was held for Trouble on Monday and the city came out to pay their respects. Lil Boosie was in attendance and hopped on the mic to pay tribute to his close friend while fighting back tears remembering their bond.

Lil Boosie gets emotional remembering his friend Trouble

“I didn’t get to tell my boy thank you, so I wanna tell Trouble thank you,” Boosie stated at the funeral. “He always supported me. That was my n***a and I’m hurting for ya’ll because I’m hurting for five years. You know, I wasn’t with him 30 years, so I just wanna tell that n***a thank you. That was my boy and I just wanna tell em thank you. That was my boy.”

(3:00 minute mark)

Boosie was one of the first people to speak out on social media about Trouble’s passing and expressed how important he was to the city of Atlanta.

R.I.P. Trouble. The rapper’s funeral was streamed for his fans, you can watch it in full below.