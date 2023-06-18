Bossip Video

Cameras caught Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors booed up on a lunch date in L.A. after another court appearance for his assault charges.

The couple sat in a booth, chatting and checking their phones while waiting for food. The thespians even shared a little PDA as Meg rested both of her legs over Jonathan’s jean-covered thigh.

The Creed III star opted for a casual look, pairing the crushed denim bottoms with a black hoodie, jean jacket and sneakers.

Megan, 41, also kept it cute and casual, sporting gray leggings, a vibrant blue hoodie “Bart” hoodie and gym shoes.

The actors have been spending much of their free time together. Paparazzi spotted them all over Hollywood the last few weeks — including shopping for home decor.

Last week, the Eve’s Bayou actress and Jonathan popped into Modern Rugs to view designer carpets with price tags nearing $13,000.

They also had a family dinner date at Red Lobster with the Shazam! actresses’ mom, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, and her older sister, La’Myia Good.

Y’all remember what Bey said about Red Lobster, right? Let us find out…

Last month, a source told TMZ the pair’s romance was “fairly new,” but clearly, things are escalating quickly if he’s already meeting the folks.

Despite Megan and Jonathan seemingly finding love, the Lovecraft Country actor’s ongoing assault case with his ex is looming.

Jonathan Majors’ Legal Drama From His Assault Case Continues While Dating Meagan Good

Police arrested the Yale grad in March on alleged strangulation charges because the actor’s ex-girlfriend claimed he attacked her. Jonathan was later released with an order of protection against him.

Prosecutors have dropped the strangulation charges, but the Harder They Fall actor isn’t in the clear yet. He still faces charges of aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, attempted assault and harassment.

Jonathan’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, maintains his innocence noting the actor was the actual victim of physical assault at the hands of his former lover and noted the unnamed 30-year-old woman recanted her initial statement.

Chaudhry submitted a video into evidence that highlighted the remainder of the alleged victim’s night as she partied at Loosie’s Nightclub at the Moxy Hotel in Manhattan immediately following the alleged altercation.

The court granted Jonathan’s ex a temporary restraining order beginning in April.

The Ant-Man and The Wasp actor was dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360 and countless opportunities due to the allegations.

Some of the public speculates the pairing of Megan and Majors is a PR stunt to save Jonathan’s career since the ex he allegedly abused is a white woman. They claim he needed a Godly Black woman to give him credibility and regain the public’s trust.

Others say he and Megan could have been dating before the incident occurred. The timing raised questions about whether texting with the Devotion actress could have sparked Jonathan’s alleged altercation with his ex.

Who knows?

Meagan Good Found Romance With Jonathan Majors After Divorce From Devon Franklin

Before Megan met Jonathan, she was linked to producer and motivational speaker, Devon Franklin, whom she was married to for nearly nine years before separating in December 2021. Their divorce was finalized the following year in June.

Devon was relatively open about his relationship. He wrote books like The Wait detailing how he and his ex-wife abstained from sex until marriage. Devon recently shared his thoughts on the former child star’s new love.

During an interview with the Breakfast Club the author said, “She’s happy, that’s a blessing. If I had that [ill will], whatever I’m putting out, that’s what’s coming back. So, I’m not putting on, I don’t have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don’t have any ill will towards myself in that regard.” Devon added, “So no, there’s no hate.”

Will Meg and Majors do it big? Or will this relationship be a minor blip in Good’s dating history?

Only time will tell.