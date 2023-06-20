Bossip Video

A former Real Housewife of Potomac is getting a divorce.

Monique Samuels has officially filed for divorce from her husband Chris Samuels.

The news comes via PEOPLE which cited a confirmation from Maryland’s Montgomery County Family Court. The outlet noted that although Monique filed a petition to seal the documents, she filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14 before filing an amended complaint for absolute divorce on June 15.

News of an alleged separation between Monique, 39, and the former NFL player, 45, first made headlines in October 2022.

PEOPLE reported that the two were ending their marriage after 10 years, and Monique’s friend/ Real Housewife of Potomac Ashley Darby said at BravoCon that the couple was “on a break.”

Despite that, the couple took to social media to shut the report down.

The two first flashed their wedding bands on IG before promising to clear the air on YouTube.

Later on the platform, the two vehemently denied that they were breaking up—but admitted to spending nights apart in separate houses.

“Everyone knows that when you say the words separation, that insinuates a divorce,” said Monique during an hour-long stream on her YouTube chanel. “Are Chris and I getting a divorce? No! We aren’t getting a divorce. Are we going our separate ways? Absolutely not, nobody said that.”

She continued,

“Have we filed a legal separation? No. Have we filed for divorce? No. Is there any document that proves any divorce filings? No. Have we separated to the extent of breaking up? No.”

The “Not For Lazy Moms” podcaster added,

“We have multiple homes, we decided that we would spend some nights apart so we can give each other space, while we’re on our counseling journey. We’re focusing on ourselves, we’ve been eating right, we’ve actually been communicating better than we have been for a very long time. […] “We are most definitely still together, we haven’t given up on our marriage, we didn’t break up and we are not looking to divorce,” added Monique. “We are simply trying to be better.”

Play

The former couple — who wed in 2012 — share three children: sons Christopher and Chase, plus daughter Milani.

PEOPLE notes that they haven’t appeared on each other’s respective Instagram grids since December 2022.