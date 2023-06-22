Deion Sanders is reportedly undergoing emergency surgery for a blood clot in his groin tomorrow as his battle with blood clots continues.
While Deion Sanders has transformed into what we now know as Coach Prime one of his biggest battles has been off the field. Prime has been fighting blood clots which is a battle that began while he was at Jackson State. Previously Deion had two toes amputated and had multiple surgeries because of limited circulation in his left leg. Losing his toes was an attempt to save his foot. Recently he shared a meeting with doctors on his Instagram discussing the future of the leg he was hoping to save.
Usually, Coach Prime over-shares information on social media but reportedly left out he was having yet another surgery tomorrow for blood clots.
According to TMZ, his mentee Adam “Pacman” Jones shared the news during a live stream. Jones claims he will hit the operating table at 6 A.M. for surgery.
“I had a chance to talk to him this morning,” Jones said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday. “I said, ‘Man, I hope they don’t have to cut off your d***.’ That’s what I told him.”
“I said, ‘Bro, it would be bad if they have to cut off your d***, bro. Just cut the leg off.'”
Hopefully, Deion can win this latest road with blood clots and get back to preparing for his upcoming season at Colorado. Blood clots are no joke but luckily he has the best doctors around him to help handle the situation.
