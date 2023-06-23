Atlanta was recently bristling with Black excellence as Phirst Pham, devasting divas, pretty poodles, and the like ascended on the largest Greek picnic in the country.
The Atlanta Greek Picnic celebrated 19 years of Divine 9 brotherhood and sisterhood at newly reaccredited Morris Brown College.
Thousands of HBCU students, alumni, Black sororities, fraternities, and lovers of the HBCU college culture enjoyed a five-day event series centered around rich traditions.
A press release reports that AGP 2023 was a holistic celebration of Black excellence, Black culture, and Greek letter organizations that provide service to others per their founding.
Additionally, AGP also provided safe spaces throughout the campus for attendees to speak with licensed clinical therapists via a Soul Healing Center.
Coming off the success of the center of said name at the R&B Soul Picnic, AGP founder Tiwa Works offered attendees received complimentary 6-10 minute sessions with licensed therapists including Joi Britt (LCSW), Jaslyn Bailey (MSW-G, LCSW), Nishee Moore (LAPC), Kiara Smith (LCSW) and Rosetta Delancy (LMSW) curated by The Resource Guild.
Tiwa Works, the founder of AGP, noted via a statement that the annual celebration’s goal is “continued unity, one of the best summer experiences, and friendship building and bonds that last a lifetime.”
“That is what AGP continues to build and we expect our audience to continue to celebrate each other, and our culture,” said Tiwa. “This year we looked to additionally provide viable solutions to the financial literacy and mental health challenges we are seeing in our community.”
Hit the flip to see what else went down at AGP.
The 2023 Atlanta Greek Picnic Had A Slew Of Events
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
AGP kicked off with a D9 Economics Fireside Chat Career & Networking Mixer.
Hosted by Tiwa Works (Investor and Founder of AGP), Jessica Myers (Real Estate Developer), James T. Jones (Expert Business Consult & Entrepreneur), and Eric Lee Usher (Entrepreneur & Founder of Prophytes) at the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. Following the mixer there was an R&B Experience at Whiskey Mistress.
Thursday, June 8, 2023
AGP took over Underground Atlanta with an AGP Block Party with sounds from some of the hottest DJs in the country.
Last year there were over 2,000 attendees with drinks and bottles flowing, attendees not only experienced the same vibes this year but they received more!
Friday, June 9, 2023
The Social Media Hangout + Brunch experience on the rooftop of Suite Food Lounge took place for AGP guests as well as an exclusive kickoff party.
Attendees indulged in food, drinks, music, hookah, and an exclusive view of downtown Atlanta with AGP social media friends, including Prophytes Be Like, Pyramids and Diamonds, and Black Greek Lifestyle.
Friday night was the official welcome to Atlanta – Official AGP Kick-off Party that took place at Opulence Lounge.
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Black Greeks took part in the AGP Cares Community Service Project which was followed by the 19th Annual Atlanta Greek Picnic.
During the main event, attendees were immersed in Black culture and the HBCU experience, including vendors, food trucks, and live music that flooded the campus of Morris Brown College. One of the main attractions at the AGP was the annual Stroll Off where Divine 9 sororities and fraternities compete for a $10,000 prize.
The winner of this year’s Stroll Off were the sisters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, and the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.
Sunday, June 11, 2023
The closeout for the weekend included a church service, brunch, and a party.
AGP attendees watched an official live streaming of church followed by Sundaze Brunch at The V Restaurant & Lounge and concluding with Sundaze- Closeout Day Party.
The AGP supporting partners this year were The Greek Picnic Network and Prophytes APP and there were several on-site activations from supporting sponsors including Positive Impact Health Centers, My Black is Beautiful, and Crown Royal.
Continue Slideshow
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Wendy Williams' Son 'Threatened With Arrest' & Kidnapping Charges If He Didn't Return His Mom Back To NYC
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.