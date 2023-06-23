Atlanta was recently bristling with Black excellence as Phirst Pham, devasting divas, pretty poodles, and the like ascended on the largest Greek picnic in the country.

The Atlanta Greek Picnic celebrated 19 years of Divine 9 brotherhood and sisterhood at newly reaccredited Morris Brown College.

Thousands of HBCU students, alumni, Black sororities, fraternities, and lovers of the HBCU college culture enjoyed a five-day event series centered around rich traditions.

A press release reports that AGP 2023 was a holistic celebration of Black excellence, Black culture, and Greek letter organizations that provide service to others per their founding.

Additionally, AGP also provided safe spaces throughout the campus for attendees to speak with licensed clinical therapists via a Soul Healing Center.

Coming off the success of the center of said name at the R&B Soul Picnic, AGP founder Tiwa Works offered attendees received complimentary 6-10 minute sessions with licensed therapists including Joi Britt (LCSW), Jaslyn Bailey (MSW-G, LCSW), Nishee Moore (LAPC), Kiara Smith (LCSW) and Rosetta Delancy (LMSW) curated by The Resource Guild.

Tiwa Works, the founder of AGP, noted via a statement that the annual celebration’s goal is “continued unity, one of the best summer experiences, and friendship building and bonds that last a lifetime.”

“That is what AGP continues to build and we expect our audience to continue to celebrate each other, and our culture,” said Tiwa. “This year we looked to additionally provide viable solutions to the financial literacy and mental health challenges we are seeing in our community.”

Hit the flip to see what else went down at AGP.