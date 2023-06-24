Bossip Video

It’s no secret that Bardi Gang and the Barbz both go extremely hard for their faves, but a Cardi B allegedly hit Nicki Minaj close to home!

Nicki Minaj, her husband Kenneth Petty, and son live together in a nice home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood. A recent campaign announced that their presence isn’t welcome in the community. Hidden Hills is home to many big names like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Drake, Will and Jada Smith and Jennifer Lopez.

A “Say No to Sex Offenders in Hidden Hills” petition started circulating last year, calling to force the family from the neighborhood. However, RadarOnline.com has learned it may just be an elaborate attempt from Bardi Gang to troll her rap rival.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns,” the description read. “We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our residents’ safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

The “Say No To Sex Offenders” Change.org Petition Was A Hoax Allegedly By A Cardi B Fan

Beverly Bardan launched the petition on change.org back in December, shortly after the Petty family moved in. At the time, it gained 930 signatures. As badly as fans are demanding the “sex offender” to leave promptly, an HHCA official told TMZ they were unaware of the petition or of anyone by that name living there.

A Cardi fan appeared to have admitted to creating the Beverly Bardan name used to start the petition. There was also a tweet from back in December linking the document with the message.

“We, as Nicki antis, can turn the residents of Hidden Hills AGAINST Nicki and her pedo husband moving in, hurting her assets in the process,” the post said, proving more that this was all just a hoax.

The petition highlighted his legal troubles over the years, which included a sentence to three years probation. He added another year of in-home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2020. In 2006, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the 2002 shooting death of Lamont Robinson, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Blast. He also served four years in prison for a 1995 attempted rape in New York.

After hashing out a plea deal, a court ordered Petty to register as a sex offender. He updated his profile after he moved into the rapper’s new mansion.

Despite recent SWAT team hoaxes and this petition, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are in Hidden Hills to stay for now. Hip-Hop beef is one thing, but stans on both sides are pushing the rivalry way deeper than rap.