Excusez-moi?! Attendees of the Paris stop of the Renaissance Tour got a BIG (Blue) surprise when Bey’s Grammy-winning manager took a break from keeping her client on point and graced the stage.

Blue Ivy, 11, made a surprise appearance Friday during Beyoncé’s performance at the Stade de France and attendees can’t stop talking about her volé la vedette à sa mère!

Clad in a shimmering silver outfit just like her mother, the paisible preteen danced alongside Bey’s dancers during the dance breakdown of “My Power” and during the performance of “Black Parade.”

Naturally Blue executed eight counts flawlessly while looking cool and calm in front of a crowd that went wild over her performance.

“Give it up for Blue,” Bey, 41, told Renaissance Tour attendees that included Megan Thee Stallion and Pharrell.

Blue also got a shoutout on Instagram from her grandmother Tina Lawson who gushed over her grandchild’s fearlessness.

“Last night I saw my beautiful grandbaby (11) dance in the front of almost 70 thousand people ! She killed it and was as cool as a cucumber! Blue Ivy Carter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ No Fear❤️❤️,” wrote Ms. Tina.

“Last Night !! Blue Ivy proud grandma❤️❤️,” Ms. Tina added in another post.

This marks the second time that Blue’s hit the stage with Bey.

Back in January, she joined her mom for a duet of their song “Brown Skin Girl” at Bey’s performance at the Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.

What do YOU think about Beyoncé’s manager Blue Ivy performing during the Renaissance Tour?

Do you think she’ll hit the stage again?