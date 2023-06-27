Bossip Video

We can’t close out June without highlighting BabyDrill, the latest to branch off of the 4L family tree built by 21 Savage and Young Nudy.

For Black Music Month, we’re featuring the latest up-and-coming artists making waves throughout the music business, the streets, and the charts. When it comes to authentic gangsta rap there are few artists really living their raps as most artists are actors wearing costume jewelry while claiming a city they aren’t really from.

When it comes to BabyDrill however, it’s the complete opposite. He is living his raps and you can feel it in every song. A year ago he exploded onto the scene with “32 Freestyle” which has continued to keep Atlanta and the south general in a chokehold by amassing over 4M views on Youtube.

His slick delivery and raspy flow ride the beat so well you forget he’s even talking about felony assault and murder. If the style is familiar to you it’s because he hails from the 4L, PDE, and Slaughter Gang family tree rooted by 21 Savage and Young Nudy.

BabyDrill recently had his first major performance at this year’s HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash and his hometown went crazy for him.

If you haven’t checked out BabyDrill you can peep his latest single “Slight Dub” featuring Savage and Nudy below.