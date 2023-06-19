Bossip Video

Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash defended its throne as the biggest summer concert with surprise after surprise and hits on top of hits.

One of the signs that summer is underway is Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash concert. It’s always been jam-packed with special surprise guests and your favorite artists packed into one night.

This year was no different as people traveled to ATL for a memorable night in music. Birthday Bash was on fire from beginning to end from the opening acts to the final performance.

T Royal, Superstar Pride, Lola Brooke, and Gloss Up all helped open Birthday Bash 2023 and had the crowd ready for the night’s festivities. However, one particular opener took the crowd to 100. Baby Drill is a fresh talent but his Atlanta roots had the crowd on their feet rapping word for word.

Birthday Bash Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

This year marks 50 years of hip-hop and while Atlanta may not have created it, it’s contributed more than any other city in the world. Hot 107.9 delivered a tribute to hip-hop featuring Jadakiss, Rocko, Pastor Troy, Fabo, Yung LA, and Crime Mob.

After paying tribute to hip-hop, Birthday Bash went took it to Memphis Tennessee. NLE Choppa, Finesse 2tymes, and Glorilla all killed the stage. NLE Choppa provided the first big surprise of the night bringing out Sexyy Red to perform her smash hit “Pound Town.”

Finesse 2tymes and Glorilla both smashed the stage but Birthday Bash had more surprises in store.

Another notable performer, Da Baby hit the stage dressed in fireman attire as the event’s unofficial fire marshall. He blew the roof off the State Farm arena and even performed in the crowd and had every camera in the air and everyone on their feet.

Fire Marshall DaBaby wasn’t the only surprise, T.I. took to the stage for a quick rundown of all of his classics. The crowd went word for word with Tip giving him that hometown love that only Birthday Bash crowds can provide.

21 Savage Delivers A Classic Birthday Bash Headlining Performance

The headliner for Birthday Bash was Atlanta’s own, 21 Savage. 21 went from menacing the streets of Atlanta to becoming a businessman and one of the biggest rappers out. Headlining Birthday Bash was a symbol of growth for everyone in attendance. 21 Savage and his DJ DJMarcB brought their onstage chemistry back home and put on one hell of a show. Savage opened his set with “Red Opps” and you could barely hear the music over cheers from the crowd.

Being from Atlanta, Savage understood what surprise guests meant to Birthday Bash and he delivered. His first surprise guest was none other than Cardi B. Cardi joined him on stage to perform “Bartier Cardi.” Of course, that record is from her older catalog, Cardi blessed the crowd with a newer record. Latto joined her on stage to perform “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

As you can guess the combination of Latto and Cardi had the crowd on ten. The crowd didn’t miss one word of either’s verse and had the building shaking. Afterward, 21 continued to prove why no one else could headline but him. He ran through hits from his collab album with Drake and several of his features from the past two years.

To close the show, Savage stunned the crowd bringing out J. Cole to perform their hit”Alot.”

Cole gave a solo performance before Savage completely set the stage on fire performing “Rich Flex” and the energy was so high that Savage didn’t have to say a word. The amped-up Birthday Bash crowd rapped his part and then sang Drake’s part to take it home.

It’s safe to say Hot 107.9’s crown as the premier summer concert was fiercely defended and every Birthday Bash attendee undoubtedly got their money’s worth.