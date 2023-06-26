The 2023 BET Awards was truly one for the history books.
Even without a host or writers due to the WGA strike, the show must go on! The biggest names in Black Hollywood attended the live show on Sunday, June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. With performances from the hottest artists, emotional tributes, and an epic #HipHop50 showcase, the 2023 BET Awards lived up to the title of “Culture’s Biggest Night.”
Surprise Migos Reunion In Tribute To Takeoff
One of the most memorable BET Awards moments was the tribute performance for Takeoff. The slain Migos rapper died in November from a shooting at only 28 years old. In a shocking, bittersweet moment, Offset and Quavo shared the stage for the first time since his death. With a larger-than-life image of Takeoff watching over them, the duo huddled around a lone spotlight for his verse from “Hotel Lobby.” The Migos turned up for Take with their chart-topping hit “Bad & Bougie”
Earlier last year, the group broke up with Offset going solo while Quavo and Takeoff formed Unc & Phew. The surviving Migos members kept their distance at Takeoff’s celebration of life.
LONG LIVE TAKEOFF! 🚀 #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/sFcUaf0aRF
— BET (@BET) June 26, 2023
Instead of a reunion at the 2023 Grammys, the rappers reportedly came to blows about Quavo blocking Offset from the Takeoff tribute. Fans are relieved to see a possible end to the family feud after this tragedy.
Patti LaBelle Delivers Tina Turner Tribute
From one icon to another, Patti LaBelle performed a tribute to the late, great Queen of Rock ‘n Roll, Tina Turner. During “The Best,” the Godmother of Soul had technical difficulties with the teleprompter. Unfortunately, she couldn’t see the words.
Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023
The diva referenced her viral off-script moment asking for her background singers before getting an assist from the crowd.
Y’all — these older rappers are so clear on the mic. This is how you know these new rappers aren’t training. They can’t even keep with their backing track. It’s so obvious on this show, in particular.
— Larry Gary Bernand Thomas Quinn (@KirkWrites79) June 26, 2023
Rip Latto Out The Plastic For “Put It On Da Floor”
Latto’s high-energy hit “Put It On Da Floor” had the whole crowd going up. The Southern rapper cleaned up on aisle 777. Latto ran the stage with endless boom-kack choreo for the song of the summer.
Ice Spice Makes Her BET Awards Debut
Ice Spice transformed the downtown L.A. stage into her hometown of NYC, complete with a train station. She started her medley of hits perched on a basketball hoop for “Munch,” followed by her Nicki Minaj collaboration “Princess Diana,” and “In Ha Mood.”
Doechii Served Beach Barbie Baddie With A “What It Is/Some Cut” Mashup Featuring Trillville
The “Persuasive” first lady of TDE Doechii was an undeniable star with a flawless pool party performance of “Booty Drop.” Doechii followed with a high-energy mashup of “What It Is” and “Some Cut” featuring Atlanta’s own Trillville. The mic was absolutely on, and the 24-year-old looked right at home among those legends.
Check out BET honoring 50 years of Hip-Hop and the all-star tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award winner Busta Rhymes after the flip!
The BET Awards Celebrate 50 Years Of Hip Hop With Kid Capri, Surgar Hill Gang, MC Lyte, D-Nice, & Big Daddy Kane
While the celebration honored Black music across genres, regions, and countries, the night was truly a love letter to Hip-Hop and its 50th anniversary. Kid Capri took the crowd through decades of classics from the Surgar Hill Gang, MC Lyte, D-Nice, and Big Daddy Kane.
The icons popped out like they never left, rocking the stage with flawless vocals and endless energy. Put some respect on the timeless performance skills! The celebration continued with more stars that put their regions and eras in Hip-Hop history books.
Bobby Shmurda, Chief Keef & The Ying Yang Twins Took It Back To The Trap
Trina, Trick Daddy, And Uncle Luke Represented For Miami
Warren G, Yo-Yo, YG, E-40, & Tyga Regulated For West Coast Rap
Redman, Erick Sermon & Keith Murray Threw It Back To The Golden Era Of ’90s Hip-Hop
Busta Rhymes Receives Tribute From From Swizz Beatz, Spice, Rah Digga, M.O.P., Remy Ma, Bia, & More
Marlon Wayans and Swizz Beatz presented Busta Rhymes with the well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award. Diddy, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and more appeared on video giving the Flatbush native his flowers.
After an emotional acceptance speech, Busta ruled the stage with a show-stopping performance of classics like “Ante Up,” Break Ya Neck,” I Know What You Want,” and “Touch It.”
