Bossip Video

While Blueface was heading into a courtroom to fight attempted murder charges, he was arrested over an alleged robbery in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Blueface was due to appear in court for the charges that stemmed from a November 2022 altercation when the rapper allegedly shot a man in retaliation for making fun of him.

As he was headed into the courthouse, however, the Las Vegas authorities sprung a surprise on the rapper.

According to TMZ, the famous crip was arrested for an alleged robbery on May 29th. The alleged altercation happened inside the Palms Casino when a female fan approached Blueface and his pregnant girlfriend Chrisean Rock.

The fan was excited to meet Chrisean and while expressing her love to the Baddies star, she also revealed she isn’t fond of Blueface. Reports claim the fan said, “f*ck him,” and that’s when Miss Rock allegedly punched her in the left side of the face as Blueface snatched her phone.

“This is mine now,” authorities report that the rapper said.

Allegedly the fan retrieved her phone, but security gave her a reported vicious uppercut. To top it off, Blueface allegedly kicked the woman in the face and chest until security intervened.

The always viral couple reportedly dipped after the altercation and after authorities reviewed the security tapes, they put him in cuffs.

The rapper has since posted bail but the new charges surely aren’t helping his chances of maintaining his freedom. Perhaps Las Vegas just isn’t the right city for him.