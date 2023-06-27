Culture’s biggest night!

We belong on the flo 😍 https://t.co/WkaRjZC7A6 — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 26, 2023

Last night’s star-studded BET Awards extravaganza was another shenanigan-splashed spectacle with Lil Uzi Vert and JT reportedly kerfuffling over Ice Spice, Patti LaBelle struggling through Tina Turner‘s tribute, Summer Walker and Lil Meech making things red carpet official, freshly free Boosie having a timeeeee, and much more on culture ‘s biggest night.

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

With some of music’s biggest names in the building, Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award that commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry.’

The legendary MC blew the roof off the building during all-star tribute performance featuring Bia, Spice, M.O.P., Coi Leray, Rah Digga, Swizz Beatz, and many more.

Check it out below:

“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals,” said BET CEO Scott Mills. “He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy. “We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”

Other buzzy moments included the surprise Takeoff tribute by Offset and Quavo who shared the stage for the first time since the beloved rapper’s tragic passing last November.

We also thoroughly enjoyed the golden Hip-Hop era tributes featuring everybody from Master P to Warren G.

What was your fave moment of the show? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from this year’s BET Awards on the flip.