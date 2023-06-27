Culture’s biggest night!
We belong on the flo 😍 https://t.co/WkaRjZC7A6
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 26, 2023
Last night’s star-studded BET Awards extravaganza was another shenanigan-splashed spectacle with Lil Uzi Vert and JT reportedly kerfuffling over Ice Spice, Patti LaBelle struggling through Tina Turner‘s tribute, Summer Walker and Lil Meech making things red carpet official, freshly free Boosie having a timeeeee, and much more on culture ‘s biggest night.
Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023
With some of music’s biggest names in the building, Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award that commemorates industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry.’
The legendary MC blew the roof off the building during all-star tribute performance featuring Bia, Spice, M.O.P., Coi Leray, Rah Digga, Swizz Beatz, and many more.
Check it out below:
“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals,” said BET CEO Scott Mills.
“He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy.
“We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”
Other buzzy moments included the surprise Takeoff tribute by Offset and Quavo who shared the stage for the first time since the beloved rapper’s tragic passing last November.
We also thoroughly enjoyed the golden Hip-Hop era tributes featuring everybody from Master P to Warren G.
What was your fave moment of the show? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets from this year’s BET Awards on the flip.
why is jeezy dressed like troy from waiting to exhale?! pic.twitter.com/Q1dfYwABK2
— (fe.) (@tinybooooots) June 26, 2023
We belong on the flo 😍 https://t.co/WkaRjZC7A6
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 26, 2023
Did y’all see Boosie dancing! I’m weak!!😂😂😂😂 #BETAwards #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/nPh4wSG6Ai
— Heyyyy Yall Heyyyyy💜 (@heyyyallheyyy) June 26, 2023
All of us watching Trick Daddy, Trina, Ying Yang Twins, Trillville, Crime Mob on#BETAwards #BETAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/UOYNJUPAAi
— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) June 26, 2023
Cita’s World Realness #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/HruDvAQF90
— Milli Yela (@_melayela_) June 26, 2023
Patti LaBelle versus teleprompters… a decades long battle… pic.twitter.com/YJphLXZkhz
— DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) June 26, 2023
Continue Slideshow
Fantasia in 2004:#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Erfh8Y6H9M
— Milli Yela (@_melayela_) June 26, 2023
Sexyy Red performing her hit Pound Town for legendary gospel singer Dr Bobby Jones ✨🙏🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/lDuCfUCkFp
— ℐΛY ☥ ™ 🪩 (High Value Man) 𓂀 (@ijayt205) June 26, 2023
Teyana Taylor’s mom:#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/TP6lAgndFQ
— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) June 26, 2023
Y’all can’t say boosie ain’t funny😂😂he dronkk like a fish in the water with no legs!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1cmuDjeooi
— Poetic Vibez💞 (@cavarrea) June 26, 2023
When I tell you I was screaming #BetAwards2023 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/lxUjVuMxzA
— Erin Alexandria (@ThatShyGirlErin) June 26, 2023
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Reality Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Monique Samuels Filing For Divorce From Chris Samuels
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
‘Black Dynamite’ Death Wish: Twitter Gives Michael Jai White His Flowers After Jive Turkey Tries To Fight Him At ‘The Blackening’ Screening
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.