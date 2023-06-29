Bossip Video

A Texas grand jury is meeting today to decide if Travis Scott will face criminal charges over the 2021 Astroworld Festival that left 10 people dead.

Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld Festival ended with 10 people dead and an enormous grey area on who was at fault. In the aftermath, there have been hundreds of lawsuits but according to Reuters, Travis Scott could now face criminal charges. Reportedly a Texas grand jury is meeting today to decide on criminal charges. Not only are charges being weighed against Travis but also those involved in the planning of the deadly Astroworld festival.

“Nothing Travis did or failed to do fits within the Texas criminal code,”- Attorney Kent Schaffer told Reuters.

Prosecutors will present all their evidence to the grand jurors. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean criminal charges will become a reality. On Travis Scott’s side, he has begun slowly rolling out his new album Utopia which feels like a litmus test for public sentiment at times.

UPDATE 7P.M. EST: TMZ reports Travis Scott will not be charged criminally for the deadly Astroworld Festival says a rep for the rapper.

“Today’s decision by the Harris County District Attorney confirms what we have known all along – that Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy. This is consistent with investigative reporting by numerous media outlets and federal and state government reports that have squarely placed the onus for event safety crises on organizers, operators and contractors — not performers.” “While waiting patiently for the District Attorney’s decision to not file charges, Travis Scott has been inaccurately and wrongly singled out, despite stopping the show three separate times and being unaware of the events as they were unfolding. Now that this chapter is closed, we hope for the government efforts to focus on what is most important – stopping future heartbreaking tragedies like Astroworld from ever occurring again.”

