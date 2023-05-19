Bossip Video

Travis Scott reportedly played his new album Utopia for the Houston Astros and revealed the album is ‘on the way’.

With music today an artist can release an album and in two months fans are already expecting another project. It’s another impact the streaming and social media era has on music creation. One artist who hasn’t let it change his process is Travis Scott. His last album Astroworld was released almost five years ago and that album took so long to create he released another before it. His next album will be called Utopia and according to Complex private listening sessions have already started.

Travis Scott was seen in the Houston Astros dugout where he reportedly played his album for the team. FOX26 Houston’s Mark Berman caught up with Travis and the rapper revealed Utopia is “on the way”. Scott also confirmed he did play the album for the team to “get’em right for the game”. Last but not least he revealed the album is in the mastering stage which means it’s likely with Mike Deans’. If the album has indeed made its way to Mike Dean then it’s surely not too far away from an actual release date.

Earlier this week TMZ spotted Travis alongside his security in Hollywood. His security appeared to have the album in a briefcase handcuffed to his wrist. That level of security means one thing, the rollout has begun.