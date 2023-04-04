Bossip Video

Travis Scott has reportedly reached a settlement over an alleged nightclub confrontation that left a sound engineer in the hospital.

Last month Travis Scott made a surprise appearance in New York City to support his artist Don Toliver’s album release concert. After the concert, he showed up for a surprise DJ set at NYC’s Club Nebula and allegedly grabbed a fan’s phone before tossing it across the club. He was also accused of punching a sound engineer and causing $12,000 in damages to the venue’s audio and video equipment. The sound engineer went to the hospital after the alleged attack but the club denied that anything went awry that night.

According to TMZ, Travis has settled with Nebula and the sound engineer he allegedly attacked. While the amount he paid is undisclosed, it reportedly was enough to cover the $12k in damages.

Even though he has settled with both parties the NYPD revealed the situation is still an “active investigation” on their end. However, the victim has reportedly stopped cooperating which will cause issues for police trying to criminally charge Scott. Even with this legal blunder behind him, he still has hundreds of lawsuits pending from his Astroworld Festival. So far only one lawsuit from the festival has been settled.