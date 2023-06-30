Bossip Video

The last Fresh Face Friday of Black Music Month wouldn’t be complete without Flyana Boss. Their hit song “You Wish” is taking over the streets, social media, and this summer.

This month, we’re spotlighting up-and-coming artists making their mark on the industry. If you’re new to the viral sensation Flyana Boss, let #BOSSIPSounds introduce you to the breakout stars “made of sugar, spice, Kanekalon, and cinnamon.”

The “besties that do music together” are Detroit native Bobbi Lanea and Dallas’ own Folayan Kunerede. That passion brought them together as college students studying music in Los Angeles.

Exchanging verses over YouTube beats became the foundation for Flyana Boss. The surprisingly introverted friends helped each other get out of their shells and into their creative bags.

“I’ve always admired Folayan’s music and her vibe. Ever since we first met, I thought, ‘Whoa, this girl’s amazing!’ She was always ahead of her time to me. I always used to do music alone,” Bobbi told HotNewHipHop. “I used to write, produce, and record all by myself because I felt very nervous about being creative around other people. Folayan alleviated all of that because she believed in me, and she always encouraged me.”

With their latest EP released on June 16, Make It A Double, Flyana Boss flexes their undeniable lyricism and irresistible energy. “You Wish” weaves ultra quotable lyrics, fun punchlines, and carefree baddie energy over a driving piano beat.

Instead of waiting for other creators to hop on their wave, Flyana Boss turned victory laps of their biggest hit to date into a movement.

The Brilliance Behind Flyana Boss’ Viral Videos And Rising Stars

Flyana Boss cleverly turned their fans into collaborators, taking suggestions for where they should run through next. In a series of hilarious TikToks, the artists took off through the Santa Monica promenade and pier, a train, Ikea, McDonald’s, In N Out, and Disney Land. They accepted the challenge of a church but compromised by catching their breath outside of it.

The in-your-face viral visuals evoke classics like Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands My Eyes Can See” and Missy Elliott’s “Sock It 2 Me.” However, the group’s high-energy delivery, creative camera work, and, most recently, spontaneous sprinting forge a binge-worthy style uniquely their own.

The group takes a similarly refreshing approach to many of their catchy fan favorites. Drawing on nursery rhymes or Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” lures casual social media scrollers into their growing legion of fans. Songs like “Miss Me,” “Mango Banananas,” “Ring Around,” and “Mama Mia” flip the familiar into the free-spirited femcees’ lyrical playground.

For all the artists hoping to take off on TikTok, a meteoric rise like Flyana Boss is a dream come true. They already have more than 600,000 followers and 15 million likes on the platform, and those numbers are only going up from here. The charisma to make each new video for their verses endlessly entertaining is a testament to some serious star power.

What Else Can Fans Expect From Flyana Boss?

The other half of Make It A Double, “Trashboi,” is more than a hilarious ode to kissing toads before finding your prince. It shows that the beloved viral videos only scratch the surface of their immense talent. The classically trained musicians have bars, vocals, and so much more.

With authentic energy and empowering verses, every clip of the truly dynamic duo feels like a party we’re all invited to. The prolific pair will likely keep the momentum going with more music. Flyana Boss dropped three bite-sized EPs this year, including Vitamin FB and Boffum.

“Yeah, we’re like two chemicals in the periodic table that combust in a good way and belong together,” Bobbi said. “We’re making music together all the time. It’s our lifeline. Flyana Boss is our whole life.”

Where should the bubbly baddies run next? Flyana Boss will soon be ready to run Hip-Hop beside all the other women currently dominating the game.

What’s your favorite Flyana Boss video?