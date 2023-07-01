Cardi B seems to be all about the girls like Latto and Fendi Da Rapper for her “DND type of summer” after her husband Offset accused her of cheating.
On Wednesday, the “Clout” rapper posted that it’s a “DND TYPE OF SUMMER.” She didn’t specify who’s going straight to voicemail, but Cardi clearly keeps her fellow female rappers on speed dial.
DND TYPE OF SUMMER
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2023
It’s about the girl gang this summer after jumping on Latto’s “Put It on Da Floor Again” last month. The people are saying this may very well be the song of the summer. GloRilla, Yung Miami and Omeretta all seemingly have remixes to the bop.
Latto celebrated their smash hit by giving Cardi a luxurious thank-you gift.
This purse tho 😱💙….. Thanks @Latto pic.twitter.com/9kZVV0Keo5
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2023
The purse ran the Atlanta rapper about $5,000, according to Chanel’s website. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the bag they just secured together.
Love u Big Bardiiiii 🤩 https://t.co/133eTYAx1I
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 29, 2023
Fans are loving her recent feature with the “Big Energy” artist and her new joint effort with Fendi Da Rapper. In a 42-second viral clip, the “Wap” rapper appears on the set of a music video with Chicago’s Fendi Da Rapper. She once again blessed a remix for Fendi’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.” The song first appeared back in December 2022. Since then, listeners streamed it more than three million times on Spotify.
Mama Cardi’s mind seems to be on work after she blamed her husband’s accusations on his guilty conscience.
Cardi went from the Bronx to Memphis then Atlanta and now to Chicago.
This feature run is epic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KHKY66vFq
— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 30, 2023
See Cardi’s response to the cheating accusations and where they stand now after the flip!
Cardi B’s “DND Summer” Post Came Days After Offset Publicly Accused Her Of Cheating
Earlier in the week, Offset left a cryptic message about his wife in his IG stories, accusing his wife of being unfaithful. Cardi decided to respond a few days later online before focusing her attention on girls and music.
Offset—born Kiari Cephus — decided to expose his wife alleged infidelities in a now-deleted message.
“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” one-third of the Hip-Hop group Migos, wrote.
The 30-year-old remained mum about the blatant disrespect until she started a Twitter spaces group to pettily address the situation. She opened by singing the lyrics to Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated.” The response blamed the cheating accusations on Offet’s own guilty conscience.
“First of all, let me say / You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” the mom of two said, as she recited the lyrics to Keyshia Cole’s hit.
One person tweeted it’s, “LEAVE YOUR HUSBAND SUMMER.”
The Bronx girl implored her supporters not to “pay attention to the country man.” She claimed he was “spiraling and thinking s–t” which is blatantly untrue. She says if she stepped out on her man, the secret lover would snitch because she’s not a “regular degular shmegular” chick.
“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she expressed. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”
The Grammy winner claims she couldn’t get away with having an affair with anyone especially someone “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”
Where Do Cardi B And Offset Stand Now?
A source told People that Cardi and Offset are “just having a little quarrel” as they have publicly, many times before.
The insider shared, “they’re very intense, so go back and forth quite a bit,” but there is no need to worry as “they’ll hash it out like they always do.”
The entertainers exchanged vows in September 2017 but did not publicly announce their marital status until the following year.
They welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2010, and three years later, their bambino Wave came along.
After this tiff, we’re sure this pair will be booed up again.
Cardi B and Offset probably need to keep their relationship spats off the innanet. It’s clear that regardless of the trials, their love is “up, and it’s stuck.”
