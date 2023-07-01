Cardi B seems to be all about the girls like Latto and Fendi Da Rapper for her “DND type of summer” after her husband Offset accused her of cheating.

On Wednesday, the “Clout” rapper posted that it’s a “DND TYPE OF SUMMER.” She didn’t specify who’s going straight to voicemail, but Cardi clearly keeps her fellow female rappers on speed dial.

DND TYPE OF SUMMER — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 29, 2023

It’s about the girl gang this summer after jumping on Latto’s “Put It on Da Floor Again” last month. The people are saying this may very well be the song of the summer. GloRilla, Yung Miami and Omeretta all seemingly have remixes to the bop.

Latto celebrated their smash hit by giving Cardi a luxurious thank-you gift.

The purse ran the Atlanta rapper about $5,000, according to Chanel’s website. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the bag they just secured together.

Love u Big Bardiiiii 🤩 https://t.co/133eTYAx1I — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 29, 2023

Fans are loving her recent feature with the “Big Energy” artist and her new joint effort with Fendi Da Rapper. In a 42-second viral clip, the “Wap” rapper appears on the set of a music video with Chicago’s Fendi Da Rapper. She once again blessed a remix for Fendi’s “Point Me To The Sl**s.” The song first appeared back in December 2022. Since then, listeners streamed it more than three million times on Spotify.

Mama Cardi’s mind seems to be on work after she blamed her husband’s accusations on his guilty conscience.

Cardi went from the Bronx to Memphis then Atlanta and now to Chicago. This feature run is epic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KHKY66vFq — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) June 30, 2023

