Kimora Lee Simmons is opening up about how she’s doing following her public accusations against her ex-husband, Russell Simmons.

The model and entrepreneur says she is doing “OK” after she and her two eldest daughters–Ming Lee Simmons, Aoki Lee Simmons–called out Russell Simmons for his allegedly abusive behavior.

“I’m always OK. I’m a tough chick,” she said on Saturday during an interview with TheYBF at the Essence Festival of Culture, according to Page Six. “I’m a single mom of five kids.” Kimora continued: “That’s why I’m here because so many women are here. So much black girl joy, brown girl joy, all the shades of joy. So, it just feels good for me to be in a room like this.”

The 48-year-old went on to say that representing fashion at the New Orleans festival felt like “coming home.”

“Everybody’s been like, ‘Auntie Kimora! Auntie’s here,’” she said.

The festival was the model’s first public appearance since Father’s Day, when she and her daughters put Russell on blast for being “harmful” to them, saying he gives them panic attacks every time they hear his voice.

Aoki took to Instagram with receipts, claiming that her father would “yell and scream about a legal situation” in which she is “NOT INVOLVED,” adding that “every phone call” with the music executive was filled with “anger,” “rage,” “cursing,” and “screaming.” “I did not side with anyone over any legal business, he’s been directly harmful TO ME,” she explained on social media. “He tries to get at my mom by hurting US.”

Ming took to her Instagram page to wish Kimora a happy Father’s Day online instead of Russell.