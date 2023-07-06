Bossip Video

In the middle of aggressive changes at Twitter, Meta launched a rival app that so far has gotten positive feedback from users.

For years, people asked how the Twitter app was free, and knowing that Elon Musk quickly moved to capitalize on those who would pay for the service. Twitter offered the previously exclusive blue check mark to those willing to cough up the cash. The second biggest change to the verification program recently happened when free users were limited to 600 tweets.

Paid users were also limited to 6000 tweets and ultimately a bad taste was left in everyone’s mouth.

Months ago rumors started surfacing that Meta and Instagram were at work cooking up a rival Twitter and once Elon announced Twitter would limit tweets, Instagram shared that Threads was on the way.

On Wednesday, Meta launched its rival to Twitter early, and it’s already garnering HUGE sign-ups.

Within just seven hours the app which feels like a carbon copy of Twitter hit 10 million sign-ups officially shaking the table.

Will this be enough to put Twitter in the dirt for good? Only time will tell, but Twitter still has the chance to make amends with its current users.

After a decade of memories for most, it’s going to be hard to break up with the once-beloved bird app and Elon has to turn a profit with Twitter while also keeping users happy. Reportedly Twitter is threatening to sue Mark Zuckerberg and Meta claiming they stole IP secrets and hired its former employees for its new app. With that, it seems the battle of the apps has just begun.