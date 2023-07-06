Cardi B and Offset have been through their fair share of public scandals, but each and every time, they seem to just grow closer.

The couple was spotted in France for a Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday morning, holding hands and showing all types of PDA despite Offset’s recent cheating allegations against his wife.

Both rappers looked stylish in matching luxury black ensembles for the Balenciaga runway show, showing no signs of trouble in their relationship as they cozied up for photos together in a video captured by i-D.

Just one day prior, the former Love & Hip Hop star attended the Thom Browne Haute Couture show solo, wearing a custom multi-color tweed blazer dress by the designer while sitting amongst stars including Diane Keaton, Anna Wintour, and Baz Luhrmann. Before that, she sat next to Tracee Ellis Ross for Schiaparelli’s show, with both stars telling one another in a video that they’re one another’s alter egos.

But, following her solo stint at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi was joined by her husband, who looked happy to be by her side despite his very recent cheating allegations against the rapper.

The couple’s short social media spat started when the Migos member posted and deleted an Instagram Story claiming that his wife had cheated on him with another man.

Shortly thereafter, Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to shut down the accusation, pointing out how implausible a secret affair would be given her level of fame.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid,” she said to Offset in the audio clip last week. “Stop acting stupid. Going crazy over a f***ing space. Don’t play with me. What the f***. Stop playing. Thats all I’m gonna mother****ing say.”

Whatever the case, it looks like they’ve worked out their issues and they’re back to being the PDA-heavy couple we know and love.