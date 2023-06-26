Offset put his wife Cardi B on blast about someone creepin’ in her DMs and she clapped back at the cheating accusations with a warning; “Don’t play with me,” said the rapper.

On Sunday, things between Mr. and Mr. Cephus seemed all good after Offset finally squashed his beef with Quavo for a Migos reunion in Takeoff’s honor at the 2023 BET Awards. His wife excitedly tweeted about the moment and told fans she was “proud of the boys” for hitting the stage together.

I can’t take it right now 😢🥹…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023

Now, things are looking rocky for the power couple as Offset took to his Instagram Stories to spill the tea with a screenshot allegedly from Cardi’s DMs.

Offset Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Him

Offset Post & Deletes Story Alleging That Cardi B “F*ckd Another Dude” & Cheated on Him😔💔😢 pic.twitter.com/5RQLju5zFm — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) June 26, 2023

“My wife f*cked a n*gga on me, gang. Y’all n*ggas know how I come,” Offset wrote in the now-deleted post.

Offset exposes someone for trying to holler at Cardi B in her DMs pic.twitter.com/n4OCVYcHd3 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2023

“I seen them dm to my wife. [I’ll] run into you, b*tch,” he continued.

Offset added a screenshot of the alleged DM from someone trying to get a little too friendly for his comfort after birthday wishes. Mind you, Cardi’s birthday is in October so the message would have to be months old.

“Happy B day !! Enjoy your day …don’t let none throw you off !! Somebody sent me [an] invitation. [I don’t know] if it’s real or not! [And] I be hearing sh*t, but from me to you, I’m 1000 on every aspect from the biggest sh*t down to me even dm you!” the message said. “I’ll never do no cornball sh*t or even do none to make your people mad, etc.! I hate when a mf think [I’m a] f*ck n*gga because I really come from a genuine place,” it continued, laying it on thick.

I don’t think we as a country are properly prepared for what single Cardi B music could do😂 Offset need to tighten up fr. https://t.co/3324ppHA5f — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) June 26, 2023

The deleted screenshots don’t include a name, but it seems like more than just a thirsty fan for Offset to go public.

