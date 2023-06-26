Bossip Video
Offset put his wife Cardi B on blast about someone creepin’ in her DMs and she clapped back at the cheating accusations with a warning; “Don’t play with me,” said the rapper.

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

On Sunday, things between Mr. and Mr. Cephus seemed all good after Offset finally squashed his beef with Quavo for a Migos reunion in Takeoff’s honor at the 2023 BET Awards. His wife excitedly tweeted about the moment and told fans she was “proud of the boys” for hitting the stage together.

Now, things are looking rocky for the power couple as Offset took to his Instagram Stories to spill the tea with a screenshot allegedly from Cardi’s DMs.

Offset Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Him

“My wife f*cked a n*gga on me, gang. Y’all n*ggas know how I come,” Offset wrote in the now-deleted post.

“I seen them dm to my wife. [I’ll] run into you, b*tch,” he continued.

Offset added a screenshot of the alleged DM from someone trying to get a little too friendly for his comfort after birthday wishes. Mind you, Cardi’s birthday is in October so the message would have to be months old.

“Happy B day !! Enjoy your day …don’t let none throw you off !! Somebody sent me [an] invitation. [I don’t know] if it’s real or not! [And] I be hearing sh*t, but from me to you, I’m 1000 on every aspect from the biggest sh*t down to me even dm you!” the message said.

“I’ll never do no cornball sh*t or even do none to make your people mad, etc.! I hate when a mf think [I’m a] f*ck n*gga because I really come from a genuine place,” it continued, laying it on thick.

The deleted screenshots don’t include a name, but it seems like more than just a thirsty fan for Offset to go public.

Cardi B Claps Back At Cheating Allegations: “Stop Acting Stupid”

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The “W.A.P.” star returned to Twitter Spaces to set the record straight about Offset claiming he caught her creepin’.

Cardi B came out swinging by singing with some bars from Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated.”

“All I’m going to say is this: First of all let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi sang, reminding us of Offset stepping out in the past.

“And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.”

The 30-year-old got serious, breaking down the logic, or lack thereof, about her actually stepping out.

“Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. I’m f***in’ Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody,” the Grammy-winner explained.

“I can’t f**k no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f***nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too.”

Cardi quoted Rubi Rose about men with a “big a** mouth” before issuing a final warning to her paranoid husband.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me,” she added.

A discussion about hypothetically breaking up in Twitter Spaces seemingly had the “Slippery” rapper in his feelings. She mentioned that she’d move on to another man with money if they ever split up.

Everyone knows Cardi is all about her husband and their blended family. While Offset overcame grief and beef with Quavo for the Takeoff tribute, she was cheering them on from home.

Cardi added the caption that she’s “so proud of them” with a teary-eyed emoji.

Loyal fans were down to support Cardi whether she cheated or Offset just had a moment of insecurity. They pointed out that she stood by her man repeatedly and joked that, at worst, it was time to return the favor.

Do you believe Cardi’s clap back about the cheating allegations? Who do you think Offset spotted in her DMs?

