Offset put his wife Cardi B on blast about someone creepin’ in her DMs and she clapped back at the cheating accusations with a warning; “Don’t play with me,” said the rapper.
On Sunday, things between Mr. and Mr. Cephus seemed all good after Offset finally squashed his beef with Quavo for a Migos reunion in Takeoff’s honor at the 2023 BET Awards. His wife excitedly tweeted about the moment and told fans she was “proud of the boys” for hitting the stage together.
I can’t take it right now 😢🥹…proud of the boys pic.twitter.com/xxrVcR7eSW
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023
Now, things are looking rocky for the power couple as Offset took to his Instagram Stories to spill the tea with a screenshot allegedly from Cardi’s DMs.
Offset Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating On Him
Offset Post & Deletes Story Alleging That Cardi B “F*ckd Another Dude” & Cheated on Him😔💔😢 pic.twitter.com/5RQLju5zFm
— Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) June 26, 2023
“My wife f*cked a n*gga on me, gang. Y’all n*ggas know how I come,” Offset wrote in the now-deleted post.
Offset exposes someone for trying to holler at Cardi B in her DMs pic.twitter.com/n4OCVYcHd3
— No Jumper (@nojumper) June 24, 2023
“I seen them dm to my wife. [I’ll] run into you, b*tch,” he continued.
Offset added a screenshot of the alleged DM from someone trying to get a little too friendly for his comfort after birthday wishes. Mind you, Cardi’s birthday is in October so the message would have to be months old.
“Happy B day !! Enjoy your day …don’t let none throw you off !! Somebody sent me [an] invitation. [I don’t know] if it’s real or not! [And] I be hearing sh*t, but from me to you, I’m 1000 on every aspect from the biggest sh*t down to me even dm you!” the message said.
“I’ll never do no cornball sh*t or even do none to make your people mad, etc.! I hate when a mf think [I’m a] f*ck n*gga because I really come from a genuine place,” it continued, laying it on thick.
Offset rn pic.twitter.com/UVq3JqQA9C
— Big Lust (@Kinglust3r) June 26, 2023
I don’t think we as a country are properly prepared for what single Cardi B music could do😂 Offset need to tighten up fr. https://t.co/3324ppHA5f
— Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) June 26, 2023
The deleted screenshots don’t include a name, but it seems like more than just a thirsty fan for Offset to go public.
Check out Cardi reacting to the cheating allegations with Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated” after the flip!
Cardi B Claps Back At Cheating Allegations: “Stop Acting Stupid”
The “W.A.P.” star returned to Twitter Spaces to set the record straight about Offset claiming he caught her creepin’.
Cardi B came out swinging by singing with some bars from Keyshia Cole’s “I Should’ve Cheated.”
“All I’m going to say is this: First of all let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of,” Cardi sang, reminding us of Offset stepping out in the past.
“And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me.”
The 30-year-old got serious, breaking down the logic, or lack thereof, about her actually stepping out.
“Don’t pay attention to the country man, y’all. I’m f***in’ Cardi B. If I was giving this p***y to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody,” the Grammy-winner explained.
“I can’t f**k no regular degular shmegular because they gon tell the world. I can’t f***nobody in the industry cause they gon tell too.”
Offset: “My wife fucked a nigga on me”
Cardi B: pic.twitter.com/Bht4hT3cft
— The Black 1997 HBK (@Capo_the_creep) June 26, 2023
Cardi quoted Rubi Rose about men with a “big a** mouth” before issuing a final warning to her paranoid husband.
“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Don’t play with me,” she added.
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 26, 2023
A discussion about hypothetically breaking up in Twitter Spaces seemingly had the “Slippery” rapper in his feelings. She mentioned that she’d move on to another man with money if they ever split up.
The previous space from days ago that she’s referring to: pic.twitter.com/Y5siWWgGpP
— MAD? HURT? ™ (@cardisbirkin) June 26, 2023
Everyone knows Cardi is all about her husband and their blended family. While Offset overcame grief and beef with Quavo for the Takeoff tribute, she was cheering them on from home.
Cardi added the caption that she’s “so proud of them” with a teary-eyed emoji.
Cardi B reacting to Offset and Quavo tribute to takeoff at the #BetAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/6hBBNZHnoN
— Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) June 26, 2023
Loyal fans were down to support Cardi whether she cheated or Offset just had a moment of insecurity. They pointed out that she stood by her man repeatedly and joked that, at worst, it was time to return the favor.
Offset heard Cardi say she’ll date another rich man if they divorce & started panicking… pic.twitter.com/SYaNHtPeYa
— 𝕶 (@throwawaydakey) June 26, 2023
Do you believe Cardi’s clap back about the cheating allegations? Who do you think Offset spotted in her DMs?
