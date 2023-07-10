Yasss Salma

Social media is buzzing over Salma Hayek, 56, celebrating 25 MILLION Instagram followers with a now-viral video where she tiddays tremendously in a baddie bikini while sexily splish-splashing in a pool.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏,” she wrote under the video. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. No lo puedo creer, 25 millones de seguidores! Muchas gracias a cada uno de ustedes. 🙏 Ya que su foto favorita es la del bikini 👙, aquí les comparto una rutina de ejercicio en bikini para todos ustedes. Odio hacer ejercicio, pero me encanta celebrar los buenos momentos bailando en el agua. Estoy genuinamente conmovida y agradecida por todo su apoyo y amor”

Two days earlier, Hayek commemorated #NationalBikiniDay with a premium thirst trap that served as an appetizer to her latest viral post that rocketed to over 2 million Likes in 24 hours.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she wrote. “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback ¡Feliz #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 ¿Puedes creer que el bikini solo tiene 77 años de existencia?!”

This comes a few months after the ageless actress made a splash on the gram in a stunning slaykini at sea.

The Mexican bombshell revealed that “she feels renewed” whenever she jumps in the ocean, which may be the key to being FINE forever. Noted.

A lot happened on the internet today but Salma Hayek is 56 pic.twitter.com/DPsNPGV2dr — ok (@MikeyNooodz) April 25, 2023

What’s your fave Salma Hayek thirst trap? Do you think she’s the baddest 50-something actress in Hollywood? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over her latest thirst trap on the flip.