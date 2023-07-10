Bossip Video
Source: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Social media is buzzing over Salma Hayek, 56, celebrating 25 MILLION Instagram followers with a now-viral video where she tiddays tremendously in a baddie bikini while sexily splish-splashing in a pool.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏,” she wrote under the video.

“Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support.

No lo puedo creer, 25 millones de seguidores! Muchas gracias a cada uno de ustedes. 🙏 Ya que su foto favorita es la del bikini 👙, aquí les comparto una rutina de ejercicio en bikini para todos ustedes. Odio hacer ejercicio, pero me encanta celebrar los buenos momentos bailando en el agua. Estoy genuinamente conmovida y agradecida por todo su apoyo y amor”

Two days earlier, Hayek commemorated #NationalBikiniDay with a premium thirst trap that served as an appetizer to her latest viral post that rocketed to over 2 million Likes in 24 hours.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she wrote. “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback

¡Feliz #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 ¿Puedes creer que el bikini solo tiene 77 años de existencia?!”

This comes a few months after the ageless actress made a splash on the gram in a stunning slaykini at sea.

The Mexican bombshell revealed that “she feels renewed” whenever she jumps in the ocean, which may be the key to being FINE forever. Noted.

What’s your fave Salma Hayek thirst trap? Do you think she’s the baddest 50-something actress in Hollywood? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over her latest thirst trap on the flip.

