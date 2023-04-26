Heyyy Salma

56-year-old Salma Hayek keeps getting finer and finer as one of Hollywood’s premier stunners who set off another swoonami in a soul-snatching slaykini that made a splash on the gram.

A lot happened on the internet today but Salma Hayek is 56 pic.twitter.com/DPsNPGV2dr — ok (@MikeyNooodz) April 25, 2023

The Mexican bombshell revealed that ‘she feels renewed’ whenever she jumps in the ocean which may be the key to being FINE forever. Noted.

This comes less than two years after she stunned at the star-studded Eternals world premiere where she reminded everyone that she’s very much THAT girl in the multiverse and beyond.

Hayek, who posed for photos with her daughter Valentina on the cosmic carpet, stunned in a revealing Black dress showcasing her thangin’ thangs that shattered social media.

In polarizing Marvel film Eternals, she plays “Ajak”–the spiritual leader of the Eternals who keeps them focused on their mission from the Celestials. As a motherly figure, she’s the only one with the power to communicate with the Celestials.

“[Director] Chloé decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood… I’m not a mother. I’m an alien. I can’t have kids,” said Hayek in an interview with TotalFilm. “However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it’s a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Zhao] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood.” “I need to guide them into things… we have a mission in life, in the world. A mother also needs to guide her kids,” Hayek continued. “When they misbehave, she will reprimand them, but always from the perspective of motherhood… There’s an empathy to it – although I’m not allowed to have empathy, because I’m an alien. So that makes it interesting…”

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants–long thought lost to history–mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals (currently streaming on Disney+) stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, with Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie.

