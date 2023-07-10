Bossip Video

Damson Idris was the latest celebrity target in the most recent string of Los Angeles burglaries.

The Snowfall alum’s LA home was subject to a burglary earlier this month, but according to reports from TMZ , the damage the thieves caused to the star’s house outweighed what they actually got away with in goods.

Law enforcement sources tell the outlet that the alleged thieves broke into Idris’ house on July 3, smashing a glass door in order to get inside. They eventually left with Damson’s small safe, but unfortunately for the criminals, it only held about $500 worth of stuff.

The suspects in this case reportedly did more damage breaking in and stealing the safe than what they took home, with TMZ’s sources claiming it will cost about $2,000 to fix the busted door. Now, LAPD is investigating the incident, and cops will reportedly be reviewing the security cameras in the house and checking out neighbors’ videos. As of now, no arrests have been made.

News of Damson’s home being burglarized comes following Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles , falling victim to the same crime. The thieves in this case also made out with a safe, but unfortunately for Knowles, the belongings in hers were a lot more valuable, with TMZ reporting over $1 million in cash and jewelry missing.

The same story goes for the 69-year-old, who was out of town when the incident happened: No arrests have been made just yet.