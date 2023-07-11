Bossip Video

Kulture Kiari Cephus had a party fit for a princess, complete with a pricey present on her wrist.

The daughter of Cardi B and Offset turned 5 on Monday and she was celebrated by her family at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey where the tot apparently had a party themed around the Super Mario Bros character, Princess Peach.

Cardi recapped her daughter’s big day on IG including a snap of her son Wave, 1, being held by his dad…

and a comical moment of her twerking while working a hot pink dress and sneakers.

Cardi’s look matched her daughter’s pink leotard and tutu that the proud mom posted on Instagram.

Also spotted in the carousel of photos was Kulture’s pink Birkin Bag which PageSix reports can retail for around $25,000 but could cost much more.

Offset also posted an IG pic of the tot toting the bag and sent a sweet message to “daddy’s girl.”

“Happy birthday @kulturekiari your such a great daughter you make me smile every time I lay eyes on you….I can’t believe you are 5 years old already I remember holding you when you were first born in my arms,” the rapper wrote.

This is not the first time that Kulture’s been spotted with a Birkin.

Back in 2020, Cardi clapped back at critics who blasted her for buying Kulture, who was 3 at the time, a Birkin instead of a toy.

According to Cardi, since her daughter could potentially walk red carpets with her she has to “match her fly.”

“I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like ‘kids don’t care about that, they only care about toys and candy,’” said Cardi in a Twitter video. “But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.”

She continued,

“If I’m fly, and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid’s having the same thing. It’s not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they’d be outside in diapers […] ’cause if I was looking like a bad b****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would be talking s***.”

Happy birthday Kulture!