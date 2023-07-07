Bossip Video

Cardi B keeps her insane feature run going connecting with FendiDa Rappa for their absolute banger “Point Me 2.”

Earlier this week Charlamagne Tha God went viral when he gave Cardi B her flowers for supporting new female emcees hitting the scene. While some people were upset at the comparisons, he stated that it reminded him of Jay-Z And Drake’s influence in helping new artists.

“Cardi did for female rap what JAY-Z and Drake did. Like JAY-Z, whatever that next thing was out, JAY-Z was jumping on it. Whether it was Juvenile‘s ‘Huh.’ Whether it was Houston, whether it was Rick Ross…whoever it was, Jay was jumping on there,” Charlamagne expressed on Big Loon’s Its Up There podcast.

While the internet spent the next few days debating if the statement was true most agreed shes helping by collaborating. If she has the same impact as Drake or Jay-Z only matters to the internet because the artists surely appreciate it. After hopping on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” and Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” she’s back with another heater.

Today Cardi is supporting up-and-coming rapper FendiDa Rappa lending her lyrical talents for “Point Me 2.”

Cardi has teased the record to fans and it’s finally here alongside a visual for the track.

While other people debated her impact, she clearly was working and plotting. Bardi hit the Fendi fashion show and released a song with FendiDa Rappa the same day which is poetic in every sense of the word.

You can check out her latest verse for “Point Me 2” below.