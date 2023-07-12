Bossip Video
A bangin’ baaaaawdied socialite is flaunting her pretty little figure for PrettyLittleThing.

Lori Harvey is reprising her role as a Brand Ambassador for a PLT swimwear edit.

The model, entrepreneur, and SKN by LH founder is PrettyLittleThing’s summer style inspo in a variety of bikinis that fully flaunt her bangin’ baaawdy.

In one of the poolside promo photos, Lori dons a hot pink monokini…

and in several others, her sinewy stomach is on full display.

If you love Lori’s latest collection, she has plans to collab with the brand for a co-designed partywear collection set to launch later this year.

Hit the flip for more photos of this stunner in her pretty little glory.

Speaking on her latest signing with PrettyLittleThing, Lori released a statement celebrating her return and the body positivity that her swimwear’s meant to invoke.

“I’m so excited to be joining the PLT family again! Returning as a collaborator to launch this sexy and fun swimwear edit truly feels like a full-circle moment. If you know me, you know self-care in my opinion is the highest form of self-love. Whether it’s going for a swim, reflecting in my journal by a pool, or travelling to new parts of the world, this is how I get inspired and gain confidence.”

She continued,

“Swimsuits represent body positivity. My goal with this edit is for everyone to feel sexy and confident while wearing these pieces.”

The Lori Harvey x PLT collection is available in sizes UK 4-16 / USA 0-12.

 

Are YOU feeling Lori Harvey’s PrettyLittleThing collection?

 

