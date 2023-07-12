Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, opened up about some of the hardships in their relationship during an interview conducted prior to the couple’s recent drama.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Jackson admitted that he held Palmer to a “perfect standard” after going public with their romance.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming,” he said. “It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first.” “It was,” Palmer agreed.

Their conversation was recorded before Jackson’s public rent last week, in which he shamed the mother of his child for her outfit at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas.