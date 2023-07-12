Bossip Video

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, opened up about some of the hardships in their relationship during an interview conducted prior to the couple’s recent drama.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, Jackson admitted that he held Palmer to a “perfect standard” after going public with their romance.

“At first, it definitely was hard because it could all be very overwhelming,” he said. “It was definitely overwhelming and intense at first.”

“It was,” Palmer agreed.

Their conversation was recorded before Jackson’s public rent last week, in which he shamed the mother of his child for her outfit at Usher’s concert in Las Vegas.

“And it’s like, you almost feel that pressure of needing to be perfect,” Jackson continued. “And so, it really confused me and infiltrated my mind because not only did I have to hold myself to that perfect standard, I was also holding you to a perfect standard as well.”

He added, “So, any moment of flaw on my side or on your side it was World War III because it’s like…” “— And now the world sees us,” Palmer added.

“Exactly,” Jackson replied.

The trainer has been dating Palmer since 2021. They welcomed their first child, son Leo, in February.

“It’s a lot of pressure, because we are very proud and there are things that we want to share,” Palmer said, speaking further on their relationship. “At the same time, we do want to be able to maintain the privacy of our relationship, and I feel like we’ve done such a good job at being able to do that.”

After Jackson received backlash online for calling out the Nope actress for wearing a sheer dress to see Usher perform, he deleted all traces of her from his social media pages. The couple have also unfollowed one another on Instagram, sparking breakup speculation.
