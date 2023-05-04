Bossip Video
Gots to be more careful!

STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere

Source: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Social media is ablaze over notorious industry vixen Celina Powell leaking her alleged sex tape with BMF star Lil Meech amid his budding baeship with Summer Walker.

In the leaked OnlyFans video clip, a person believed to be Meech can be seen giving Powell the business on a balcony after she posted herself wearing his old BMF chain on Instagram.

It didn’t take long for Twitter’s FBI unit to swoop in and connect Meech’s shirt in the video to the shirt he’s wearing in a separate leaked photo where he appears to be getting pleasured by Powell in a public restroom stall–no, seriously.

Known for her potentially career-ruining shenanigans, Powell shamelessly promoted the old video on her social media accounts but failed to squeeze out any response from Meech.

This now-viral video surfaced online just a few months after BMF fans buzzed over Lil Meech (aka DeMEATrius Flenory Jr?) baring his Black Mafia beefstick in a scene from the Freaknik episode of the STARZ series.

In the scene, Meech smashes a skripper in a private room before she holds what appears to be his massive manhood (or a peen prosthetic?) in the spicy scene.

Naturally, some Twitter users weren’t convinced that was actually Meech’s big meech in the scene.

Either way, Meech trended for hours in this season’s buzziest moment that set the tone for his, uh, current situation.

Interestingly enough, it comes just days after he seemingly made things social media official with Summer.

Luckily for Meech, his maybe-boo-Summer isn’t too phased by his alleged sex tape and she laughed it off by trolling him with a video of rapper DDG on her InstaStory.

What was your reaction to Meech’s alleged sex tape? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over it on the flip.

