Are you saddling up for Outlaw Johnny Black?

Michael Jai White is a meannnn varmint-shooting machine in upcoming Westploitation flick Outlaw Johnny Black that sprinkles everything we loved about Black Dynamite into a rootin’ tootin’ ROMP that started as a crowd-funded project in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to be reteaming with Michael Jai White after the success of our 2022 Action movie As Good As Dead,” said Samuel Goldwyn Films President Peter Goldwyn. The spiritual successor to Black Dynamite not only showcases Michael’s abilities as an Action and Comedy star, but also his skills as a filmmaker.”

“Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process while posing as a preacher in a small mining town that’s been taken over by a notorious Land Baron,” per the official synopsis.

Directed by Michael Jai White and written by White alongside Byron Minns (Black Dynamite), Outlaw Johnny Black stars White as the titular cowboy with a supporting cast including Anika Noni Rose, Erica Ash, Kym Whitley, Kevin Chapman, Glynn Turman, Russell Peters, and Tony Baker.

“I hope this movie, inspired by the late Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, creates for others, the kind of joy I felt as a child when I could watch movies over and over and get something new each time! said writer/director Michael Jai White.

The talented entertainer recently made headlines after reportedly getting into altercation with a foolish jive turkey while attending a screening for The Blackening in NY.

Luckily for this mystery person (whose identity is STILL unknown), the crowd saved him from writing a check his hands couldn’t cash.

Outlaw Johnny Black opens in theaters September 15, 2023.