Social media star Ari Fletcher is having a timeee celebrating her birthday in Anguilla with boo thang MoneyBagg Yo who gifted her a planet-sized pink diamond heart that lit up the gram.
“Big Pink Pu$$y Cat Diamond Wit The GIA Certification For Phat Ma @therealkylesister Happy Bagg Day Keep Enjoying,” the chart-topping rapper wrote in the caption.
The stunning gift is a “6.02ct center heart ring with 50 pointer hearts on the band along with a matching bracelet” as described by Atlanta-based jeweler Wafi.
One thing about MoneyBagg Yo, he’s going to blow a Bagg on Ari who he gifted multiple luxury vehicles, icy jewelry, and expensive purses over the years.
Back in 2021, he surprised her with a black matte Rolls Royce (valued at $330,000) with custom pink detailing.
“He go crazy every time Thank you so much baby! You always go above and beyond!” she wrote in her caption. “WTF 💕💕 @moneybaggyo You the f***ing GOAT!”
“I know b***** hold they breath when my birthday come up! 💕” she captioned. “Forever thankful!”
Whew, Bagg don’t play!
Fast-forward to a few days ago when Fletcher showed off a series of baddiefits leading up to her birthday getaway that looked like quite the event. And yes, her icy new gift was on full display.
Fans of the icy couple swooned over videos from the tropical baecation where Ari can be seen wobbledy-wobbling her cakes without a care in the world.
videos like this will forever make me believe she never had surgery.. that ass move like water literally pic.twitter.com/rJHzHfW5fc
— K2🌟 (@K2turntt) July 12, 2023
Ari Fletcher living it up on Vacation 🛥️🏝️ pic.twitter.com/6GCKkMcUgV
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2023
Are you here for Ari’s lavish Baggmance? Would you go on vacation with them? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Ari and MoneyBagg’s birthday baecation on the flip.
that damn Ari ain’t nun to play with 😭😍😍😍 hell, i be wanting to wake up as moneybagg 🙁😂😂😂😂
— AI LUCHINI (@redrumai) July 10, 2023
ik moneybagg b having his way w| ari tht shit move like jello! 😮💨
— 戈иαу (@_chiink_) July 12, 2023
I love how moneybagg let ari BE HERSELF ! wear what she want, record her shake her ass and etc bc he know she coming home to him! I hate a insecure nigga.
— rockyy💫 (@tuneintoraquel) July 12, 2023
Ard Ard I have to admit Moneybagg & Ari is growing on me
— Jizzle ✌️ (@TrulyUrsJeezy) July 12, 2023
Ari wore Moneybagg out this vacation 😂😂😂 it was an adventure to just watch 😂 #Anguilla pic.twitter.com/woVQStZ8Tt
— Straight Outta Chat (@OuttaChat) July 14, 2023
