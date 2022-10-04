Bossip Video

Ariana “Ari” Fletcher, Jayda Cheaves, Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Lakeyah, and Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey recently celebrated the forthcoming premiere of their BET+ series while rocking designer drip and BOSSIP was on hand to get the deets.

On Monday BET+, the premiere streaming service for the Black audience, celebrated the cast of the new original docuseries, “The Impact ATL” in partnership with Entertainment One (eOne), and Quality Films, the film, and television arm of multimedia powerhouse Quality Control Music.

To mark the occasion an exclusive affair took place at Atlanta’s Illiminarium, and the show’s cast was on hand to stylishly pose for pics.

Ari Fletcher hit the carpet ahead of telling her “The Impact ATL” story that centers around her reign as one of social media’s highest earning influencers who grew her following into a multimillion-dollar endorsement and branding machine.

A press release notes that the proud mom and sister who’s back booed up with Moneybagg Yo is preparing to launch two new business ventures that her fans have been asking for. She also recently launched a YouTube Series “#DinnerWithTheDon” which features her cooking and comedy skills in a lighthearted format that has already gained nearly half a million subscribers.

Like Ari, Jayda Cheaves who told BOSSIP that she crafted the dress she wore for the night herself and paired it with a Hudson Jeans jacket, will be shown on “The Impact ATL” enjoying the fruits of her [social media engaging] labor.

Alongside showing her hair company that she launched in 2017 that’s grown into a multimillion-dollar empire, Jayda will showcase her recently launched fashion brand, “WaydaMin” before making her major film debut in “Bid for Love,” also on BET+, this summer.

“I guess people will really get to see how I handle family situations and how I handle problems when it comes to my business,” Cheaves told BOSSIP. “Just the real side of me that social media doesn’t get to see.”

The influencer also told BOSSIP that she had the most fun filming the series alongside her bestie Dess Dior.

“That’s my best friend for so long so we were just being us for the cameras.”

Dess echoed similar sentiments while walking the carpet in a chic trench coat accessorized with pink accents and a Birkin bag.

As for fellow cast member Lakeyah who wore a curve caressing Mugler dress, she told BOSSIP that watchers will see her origin story as an artist as “The Impact ATL” follows her while she continues to ascend in the music realm.

The rapper who signed to Motown Records in 2022 after a self-made hustle into the rap game, just released her latest EP No Pressure Part 1, which features the breakout single “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto. Her debut album is slated to drop later this year and fans will get an inside look into the process on the BET+ show.

“[Viewers will see] a lot of the crying, a lot of the family situations and who I have out here in Atlanta because I’ve been out here a long time by myself,” Lakeyah told BOSSIP. “They’ll get a little bit into my whole because I’m here to rap for them, that’s it.”

In the eight-episode series, these young creatives give viewers an all-access pass to their fast-paced lives and the most important events, conversations, and moments happening in the zeitgeist. In an age where social media plays such a key role in business, music, beauty, and fashion, viewers will also get a peek at the creative process, preparation, and deal-making it takes to truly impact the culture.

“The Impact ATL” premieres Wednesday, October 5, on BET+.

Take a look at the trailer below.

Will YOU be watching???