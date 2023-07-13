We heard you were looking for us

Back at it again with the hottest thirst traps of the week amid trending celebrity headlines including Sukihana responding to backlash over her leaked freaky flick, Larsa Pippen admitting she’s “traumatized” by Michael Jordan not approving of her relationship with his son, Offset and Cardi celebrating Kulture‘s 5th birthday with a $20K Birkin bag, and much more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Salma Hayek making her return to the series after tiddaying tremendously in a pool.

The ageless star celebrated 25 MILLION Instagram followers with the now-viral video that rocketed to over 2 million Likes in 24 hours.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers! Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏,” she wrote under the video. “Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. No lo puedo creer, 25 millones de seguidores! Muchas gracias a cada uno de ustedes. 🙏 Ya que su foto favorita es la del bikini 👙, aquí les comparto una rutina de ejercicio en bikini para todos ustedes. Odio hacer ejercicio, pero me encanta celebrar los buenos momentos bailando en el agua. Estoy genuinamente conmovida y agradecida por todo su apoyo y amor”

Two days earlier, Hayek commemorated #NationalBikiniDay with a premium thirst trap that served as an appetizer to her mouthwatering viral video.

“Happy #NationalBikiniDay! 👙Can you believe the bikini has only been around for 77 years?!” she wrote. “Let’s hope they don’t ban them too #notathrowback ¡Feliz #NationalBikiniDay! 👙 ¿Puedes creer que el bikini solo tiene 77 años de existencia?!”

This comes a few months after she made a splash on the gram in a stunning slaykini at sea.

The Mexican bombshell revealed that “she feels renewed” whenever she jumps in the ocean, which may be the key to being FINE forever. Noted.

A lot happened on the internet today but Salma Hayek is 56 pic.twitter.com/DPsNPGV2dr — ok (@MikeyNooodz) April 25, 2023

This week’s compilation features India Love delivering heat along with Rubi Rose and Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Shelah Marie, Amirah Dyme, and Mellow Rackz so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.