Drake has had his fair share of weird unwanted guests in Los Angeles, but now his father is the target of the odd behavior.
There are several positive things about being famous but rarely do we hear about the downsides of fame. Since Drake has taken over Los Angeles and brought a new energy to Calabasas he’s had a string of weird incidents. Most recently a man showed up to Drake’s house claiming to be his son. Keep in mind this was a grown man near Drake’s age and he allegedly had shown up before. Even in Toronto, these men keep trying to break in for a chance to meet the rapper. Drake recently ended a multi-year legal battle with a home intruder who sued him for $4 Billion.
According to TMZ, crazed fans, and weirdos have moved on to harassing his father Dennis Graham. Reportedly law enforcement responded to Dennis Graham’s residence after he received “disturbing late-night calls”. Allegedly he received texts in addition to the calls and was alarmed enough to contact the police. The caller allegedly mentioned Freemasonry and him being Drake’s pops. Although few details were revealed police are concerned enough to launch an investigation. After the incidents Drake’s dealt with over the years, it’s only right to take every threat seriously.
