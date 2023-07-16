Bossip Video

Lil Durk issues a statement and thanks fans after being discharged from the hospital for severe dehydration and exhaustion.

Over the past few weeks, Lil Durk has been missing in action. He was scheduled for a slate of shows in Europe which he missed. Then he was noticeably absent from this year’s Espy Awards. Soon after we learned the Chicago rapper was actually in the hospital fighting to get healthy again. According to TMZ, Durk became ill in Ohio and visited a local hospital where he was admitted for severe dehydration and exhaustion. After a week in the hospital, he is now breaking his silence and thanking his fans.

“My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this. I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

The illness came at the worst time as he was promoting his latest album. Even though he was discharged Durk is still taking some time off to rest before returning to the grind. Touring can be exhausting and if you don’t slow down your body will force you to sit down somewhere. Luckily for Durk, doctors were able to get him on track as the situation seemed more serious than initially reported. This is the second time Durk has taken time off recently after previous suffering an on-stage pyro malfunction while performing last summer.