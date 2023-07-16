Bossip Video

Drake and 21 Savage continue their reigns as petty kings by once again trolling Anna Wintour on their new tour. The two apparently still feel some type of way Vogue their messy lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Drizzy is getting busy with the holograms again. During their latest “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop, the two included a not-so-flattering hologram of the Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. The AI-generated image of a woman in his show is a dead-ringer for the fashion icon. She has Anna’s signature blunt bob haircut and sunglasses, clearly indicating that the production team is trolling the fashion mogul.

Back in November, Vogue sued the two for recreating Vogue covers to promote the album Her Loss — both online and throughout cities across the U.S.

“Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drizzy initially wrote of the Vogue covers on Instagram. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment Her Loss Nov 4th.”

In return, Condé Nast, Vogue’s publisher, subsequently filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21, seeking $4 million in damages. Fast forward to February, both sides reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount. Condé Nast also secured a permanent injunction prohibiting the use of Vogue trademarks for commercial purposes.

“As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works,” Condé Nast general counsel Will Bowes wrote at the time. “In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue’s reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture.”

However, Anna Wintour didn’t get an injunction to cover her own likeness. Drake’s team hasn’t confirmed whether the concert visuals are supposed to be Anna, but if you put two and two together, it seems like a good fit.