Drake recently reacted to claims that Donald Glover’s “This Is America” started as a diss towards him.
This week Drake hit the road with 21 Savage for their It’s All A Blur tour, Drizzy’s first in five years. The show kicked off in Chicago and even featured a larger-than-life statue of the late hometown hero Virgil Abloh. While on stage, the screens underneath Drizzy had a lot to say and fans quickly took notice.
During his performance of Headlines”, actual headlines involving the rapper were projected for the crowd.
One, in particular, was a quote from Donald Glover claiming that his track “This Is America” started as a diss towards Drake. Illuminated on the tour screens Drake called the song “overrated” and “over-awarded.”
A Childish Gambino diss track targeting Drake seems random but Drizzy has rapped for years about other artists smiling in his face while sneaky dissing him behind his back. Not only that, but Donald Glover volunteered the background info on the record via an interview with GQ.
“I had the idea three years before,” he previously said.“I told [director] Hiro [Murai] the idea, and he’s like, ‘I really want to do that.’ The idea for the song started as a joke. To be completely honest, ‘This is America’ — that was all we had was that line. It started as a Drake diss, to be honest, as like a funny way of doing it. But then I was like, this sh*t sounds kind of hard though. So I was like, let me play with it.”
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2023 BET Awards
-
Picture Perfect Poster Girl: Taylour Paige Stars As "Boogie's" Leading Lady
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Sheer Star Power: Whose Baaawdy Baring BET Awards Look Is Your Fave?
-
'Get Off My Areola!' Janelle Monáe Sparks Controversy After Freely Flashing Her Breast During Essence Fest Performance
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.