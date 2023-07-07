Bossip Video

Drake recently reacted to claims that Donald Glover’s “This Is America” started as a diss towards him.

This week Drake hit the road with 21 Savage for their It’s All A Blur tour, Drizzy’s first in five years. The show kicked off in Chicago and even featured a larger-than-life statue of the late hometown hero Virgil Abloh. While on stage, the screens underneath Drizzy had a lot to say and fans quickly took notice.

During his performance of Headlines”, actual headlines involving the rapper were projected for the crowd.

One, in particular, was a quote from Donald Glover claiming that his track “This Is America” started as a diss towards Drake. Illuminated on the tour screens Drake called the song “overrated” and “over-awarded.”

A Childish Gambino diss track targeting Drake seems random but Drizzy has rapped for years about other artists smiling in his face while sneaky dissing him behind his back. Not only that, but Donald Glover volunteered the background info on the record via an interview with GQ.