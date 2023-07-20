Bossip Video

Dwight Howard is facing a lawsuit accusing him of assault and battery by a man who alleges the basketball star tried to force him into a threesome with another man.

Former Laker Dwight Howard is currently playing overseas and from his social media seems to be having the time of his life. Despite that, however, he’s facing major legal drama back home. According to RadarOnline, he is being sued for allegedly trying to physically force a man he met on Instagram into a threesome. The accuser alleges that the baller caused him emotional distress during the encounter in question and is suing for an undisclosed amount.

Radar reports that the accuser, Stephen Harper, says he sent Howard his number and they allegedly exchanged flirty DMs. In one of them, Harper alleges that Howard issued a disclaimer.

“Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you,” reads an alleged text that the man presented as evidence.

On July 19, 2021, the alleged lawsuit encounter took place after Harper was invited to Dwight’s home. The accuser alleges that Howard tried to coerce him into a threesome while he was en route to his home and continued to do so after he arrived.

Per the lawsuit obtained by Radar, Harper alleged that while he was hooking up solo with Howard, a man reportedly dressed as a woman named “Kitty” arrived. According to Harper, soon after “Kitty” put on a pornographic film and then engaged in sexual acts with Howard. The accuser says the athlete then began touching him despite him asking him to stop and said that he was “going to do whatever” and was “going to like it.”

“Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

The suit claims Kitty “anally penetrated” Howard while he shoved his penis into Harper’s mouth against his will. Left feeling shocked over the encounter, Harper is now suing for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

This is not the first time Dwight has faced allegations or a lawsuit.

Neither he nor his legal team have issued a response.