A$AP Rocky is the latest artist to show off his love for the Beats Studio Pro and he’s getting the assistance of his “wife” in doing so.

Today, Beats released a brand new campaign for the all-new Beats Studio Pro, which are available at Apple and authorized resellers. Along with the launch, Grammy-nominated artist and producer A$AP Rocky directed and starred in the short titled “Iconic Sound.”

In it, Rihanna’s heard making an audio cameo and asking A$AP to run to the store because they ran out of diapers for their son, RZA.

“Babe, can you run to the store? We’re out of diapers,” says the Bajan billionaire.

RZA also makes a mini cameo in the ad as his adorable face is featured on a diaper box.

This campaign marks Rocky’s directorial debut for a brand commercial, notably featuring a new song, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” from his highly anticipated upcoming album. The track was produced by none other than Pharrell Williams.

“I’ve been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience,” the rapper said in a statement. “I had a vision in mind for this project, and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity.”

In the new song, Rocky is once again fueling marriage rumors between him and Rihanna, which seem to make headlines every other week, at this point. In the new song, the rapper refers to the mother of his child as his “wife,” once again convincing fans that the pair had a lowkey wedding that they’re keeping private.

“My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic,” he raps on the Pharrell-produced track.

This mention of his “wife” comes after he first referred to the Fenty founder as his spouse while performing at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival last month.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the muthaf***in’ building!” Rocky said at the time before performing his 2022 single “D.M.B.”

Whether they’re married or not, the couple are currently pregnant with their second child after welcoming their 1-year-old son, RZA, into the world last May.

Check out the Beats Studio Pro commercial above.