The Best Barbie Movie Collaborations we’ve seen with your favorite brands from Good American, Nike, AMC & More.

It’s finally here, the day has come and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has officially hit theaters. Best described was an American fantasy comedy the film is one of the most anticipated movies this year. The premier brought out all the BarbieCore one could dream of. However, the marketing budget has dawned more collaborations than anyone one person can keep up with, and thats not a complaint. Lets take a look at some of the best collaborations for the movie and how you can get your hands on them.

The Best Barbie Movie Collaborations

Barbie & AirBNB– This collaboration is almost a no brainer, it had to happen, if it didn’t someone would have been fired. The Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse is a very important part of the brand and was officially listed for rent on AirBNB earlier this week. Some lucky Barbie fans will get a one night stay for two people this weekend.

Barbie & Joybird– If you can’t have a Barbie Malibu House or win the AirBNB getaway you can always get the furniture. If the movie’s release has inspired you to redecorate with inspiration from Barbie Joybird has got you covered.

You can purchase the limited edition collaboration here.

Barbie & Fossil– If it’s one thing thats apart of the Barbie brand its accessorizing. You won’t catch her without some pink accessories and pieces that are to die for. Fossil has done their job and released a collection complete with watches, necklaces, charms and bags.

You can shop the collection here.

Nike & Barbie– A late entry into the Barbie Collaborations is a pair of Dunks from Nike. These do not have a release date yet but are a decent looking pair.

Barbie & Crocs– If it’s one brand you can count on to be there and not miss the chance for a good ole collaboration it’s crocs. Of course they got in on the pink colored fun. They’ve got Clogs, Sandals, and all the Jibbitz your heart could desire.

You can shop the Barbie Crocs collection here.

Good American “Pop Off Pink” Collection– Just in time for the Barbie movie Good American is bringing back the ‘Pop Off Pink’ collection. If you need pink gear they’ve got you covered in sizes S-5XL & 0-32.

Shop the entire collection here.

Barbie & Xbox– One of the prettiest collabs for the movie has to be the Barbie Xbox. You can learn how to enter for a chance to win here.

Barbie Krispy Kreme Doughnuts– Who doesn’t love doughnuts, they’re tasty and pretty just like Barbie. Krispy Kreme getting the Barbie collaboration was just another reason you deserve to stop by and treat yourself.

Grab your Barbie doughnuts here.

Moon’s Barbie Toothbrush– Moon is one of the best tooth brushes on the market and now it comes in Barbie pink.

You can grab one here.

Barbie & Aldo Shoes– Another staple of the Barbie brand is the shoes. Aldo whipped up a collection for the movie featuring Heels, sneakers and a purse.

You can shop the collection here.

Barbie & Beis Luggage– What’s a Barbie collection without the luggage. Actor Shay Mitchell’s brand Beis has us covered. The Luggage is Barbie Pink so hopefully it’ll never get lost. If anyone loses this luggage they better have a good excuse.

You can shop the collection here.

Funboy’s x Barbie Pool Float Collection– Barbie’s Pool Float is a must have when it comes to collaboration. When you are relaxing pool side you can channel your inner Barbie unbotheredness. Fun Boy of course was the perfect selection for the job. The Swan, The Boat and of course the regular float all made the cut.

Get your pool float here.

Barbie & Ruggable– If you need some Barbie Decor a rug is a must and lets be real only Ruggable was fit for the job.

You can shop Ruggable’s Barbie collection here.