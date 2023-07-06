Bossip Video

Rip her out the plastic!

Multi-hyphenate media mogul Issa Rae entered her summer blockbuster era with Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse which set the tone for upcoming pop culture phenomenon Barbie opening in theaters July 21, 2o23.

In the pink-splashed Comedy, Rae stars as President Barbie who presides over Barbie Land where the titular character (Margot Robbie) faces an existential crisis that leads her to seek answers in the real world.

Check out the trailer below:

With two big studio blockbusters in the same summer, EBONY‘s July cover star is basking in her Soft Girl Summer as Hollywood’s newest IT-girl who’s especially pretty in pink.

“I feel good when I’m lounging in hotels; I plan to be in hotels and villas for the rest of this summer,” she declared in the interview you can read here.

Serving a series of stunning looks, Issa exuded Black Barbie energy during an epic promo tour that spanned the globe.

“My Barbie promotional tour is taking me all over the world — I get to go to Australia for the first time, and to Germany and London,” she said. “So while that’s for work, I’m still finding the pleasure in it.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, who’s seemingly the film’s villain.

“This movie is a goddamn miracle,” said Gerwig who goes on to call it a “surprising spicy margarita” in a cover interview with TIME. “You can already taste the sweetness and you sort of go with the spice.”

Stacked with a star-studded cast (that also includes Dua Lipa, Hellen Mirren, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu) and growing internet buzz, we doubt the film will be anything other than a smash hit.