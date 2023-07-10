“Come on Barbie, let’s go [premiere] party…”

Celebs flooded L.A. Sunday for the pink-splattered Barbie world premiere, and a number of your faves brought Barbiecore beauty to the carpet.

Margot Robbie who leads the film that hits theaters on July 21, channeled the 1960s Solo In The Spotlight Barbie by donning a custom Schiaparelli bustier dress with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem.

She accessorized with the signature pink napkin that the Barbie doll carried with her and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker and earrings.

In between bringing Barbie to life, Robbie posed with the Head Barb In Charge, Nicki Minaj.

BARBIE x BARBIE. 👑 #MargotRobbie and #NickiMinaj pose for the camera at the LA #Barbie premiere– and Margot even helps fix Nicki’s hair! pic.twitter.com/RSdx7WEb1U — People (@people) July 10, 2023

Nicki who’s featured on the soundtrack, showed off her sinewy stomach and surgically smaller bust in an Alaia set that seemingly channeled the Diva Collection Gone Platinum Barbie…

and Robbie gushed over meeting the superstar.

Margot Robbie talks about posing with Nicki Minaj on the #Barbie carpet. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/Qy8q6LnwO7 — Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023

Onika’s knee-length Barbie blonde tresses were of course styled by Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray who flaunted his latest creation on Instagram.

Gorgeous!

Also seen on the scene was Madame President Barbie herself, Issa Rae.

Issa who presides over Barbie Land in the film wore a velvet Marc Bouwer dress with a keyhole cutout along her neckline.

The actress, 38, accessorized with diamond rings and a bracelet with styling by Wouri Vice.

Hit the flip to see what other celebs embodied Barbiecore for the star-studded Barbie premiere.