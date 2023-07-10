“Come on Barbie, let’s go [premiere] party…”
Celebs flooded L.A. Sunday for the pink-splattered Barbie world premiere, and a number of your faves brought Barbiecore beauty to the carpet.
Margot Robbie who leads the film that hits theaters on July 21, channeled the 1960s Solo In The Spotlight Barbie by donning a custom Schiaparelli bustier dress with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem.
She accessorized with the signature pink napkin that the Barbie doll carried with her and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker and earrings.
In between bringing Barbie to life, Robbie posed with the Head Barb In Charge, Nicki Minaj.
BARBIE x BARBIE. 👑 #MargotRobbie and #NickiMinaj pose for the camera at the LA #Barbie premiere– and Margot even helps fix Nicki’s hair! pic.twitter.com/RSdx7WEb1U
— People (@people) July 10, 2023
Nicki who’s featured on the soundtrack, showed off her sinewy stomach and surgically smaller bust in an Alaia set that seemingly channeled the Diva Collection Gone Platinum Barbie…
and Robbie gushed over meeting the superstar.
Margot Robbie talks about posing with Nicki Minaj on the #Barbie carpet. https://t.co/bDoALKf52G pic.twitter.com/Qy8q6LnwO7
— Variety (@Variety) July 10, 2023
Onika’s knee-length Barbie blonde tresses were of course styled by Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray who flaunted his latest creation on Instagram.
Gorgeous!
Also seen on the scene was Madame President Barbie herself, Issa Rae.
Issa who presides over Barbie Land in the film wore a velvet Marc Bouwer dress with a keyhole cutout along her neckline.
The actress, 38, accessorized with diamond rings and a bracelet with styling by Wouri Vice.
Hit the flip to see what other celebs embodied Barbiecore for the star-studded Barbie premiere.
Cutie Karrueche looked like a living doll at the Barbie world premiere.
The actress, 35, wore neon yellow Christian Siriano and sported a chic pixie cut.
H.E.R. looked haute in a bejeweled Marc Bouwer dress…
while Skai Jackson stylishly stunned in a two-piece set.
Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani nailed the Barbiecore trend…
and she posed with her costar Emma Hernan.
Hit the flip to see who else rocked the Barbie world premiere carpet.
Other pink carpet style standouts include model Ashley Graham…
Kiersey Clemons…
Shay Mitchell…
Alexandra Shipp…
America Ferrera…
and Dua Lipa.
Everyone clearly looked stylish and stunning…
but YOU tell us; whose Barbie world premiere look is your fave?
