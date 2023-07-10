Bossip Video
Barbie Premiere

Source: Albert L. Ortega/ Frazer Harrison/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“Come on Barbie, let’s go [premiere] party…”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Celebs flooded L.A. Sunday for the pink-splattered Barbie world premiere, and a number of your faves brought Barbiecore beauty to the carpet.

"Barbie" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Margot Robbie who leads the film that hits theaters on July 21, channeled the 1960s Solo In The Spotlight Barbie by donning a custom Schiaparelli bustier dress with sequin embroidery and a multi-layered tulle hem.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

She accessorized with the signature pink napkin that the Barbie doll carried with her and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker and earrings.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

In between bringing Barbie to life, Robbie posed with the Head Barb In Charge, Nicki Minaj.

"Barbie" Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Nicki who’s featured on the soundtrack, showed off her sinewy stomach and surgically smaller bust in an Alaia set that seemingly channeled the Diva Collection Gone Platinum Barbie…

 

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

"Barbie" Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

and Robbie gushed over meeting the superstar.

Onika’s knee-length Barbie blonde tresses were of course styled by Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray who flaunted his latest creation on Instagram.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Gorgeous!

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Also seen on the scene was Madame President Barbie herself, Issa Rae.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Red Carpet

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/GA / Getty

Issa who presides over Barbie Land in the film wore a velvet Marc Bouwer dress with a keyhole cutout along her neckline.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The actress, 38, accessorized with diamond rings and a bracelet with styling by Wouri Vice.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Hit the flip to see what other celebs embodied Barbiecore for the star-studded Barbie premiere.

Cutie Karrueche looked like a living doll at the Barbie world premiere.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The actress, 35, wore neon yellow Christian Siriano and sported a chic pixie cut.

"Barbie" Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

 

H.E.R. looked haute in a bejeweled Marc Bouwer dress…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

 

while Skai Jackson stylishly stunned in a two-piece set.

 

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani nailed the Barbiecore trend…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

and she posed with her costar Emma Hernan.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Hit the flip to see who else rocked the Barbie world premiere carpet.

Other pink carpet style standouts include model Ashley Graham…

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kiersey Clemons…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Shay Mitchell…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Alexandra Shipp…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

America Ferrera…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

and Dua Lipa.

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Everyone clearly looked stylish and stunning…

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

"Barbie" Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

but YOU tell us; whose Barbie world premiere look is your fave?

