Kim Kardashian knows just how quickly she moved on after her divorce from Kanye West, and now, she’s admitting that might have been a mistake.

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up to her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner about her whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. In their conversation, the reality star admitted that she “jumped into another relationship so fast” after her 2021 divorce from Kanye.

“It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things,” she said. Kim went on to share the new mantra she developed with her sisters: “It’s better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal and then feel.”

When discussing the almost-constant controversy that surrounded her ex-husband, Kim also confessed that she doesn’t want to look at her experience with the rapper “negatively.”

“I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life,” she explained. “What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

That optimistic outlook comes after last week’s episode, which featured the mother of four breaking down over Kanye’s public outbursts.

“It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are,” she said in a confessional. “I always will [keep looking for that person.] You’ll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do.” Kardashian continued, “It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Kim and Kanye’s divorce was fiinalized in March 2022 after six years of marriage. They began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North, 10, in June 2013. They went on to tie the knot in 2014 and had three more children: Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.